Boone sneaks past North in Hardee's Classic

While Daniel Boone coach Chris Brown stood outside his team’s locker room contemplating some postgame wind sprints, Sullivan North coach Jay Gregory was in the Raiders’ locker room congratulating his team on a job well done.

Boone won the game 61-50.

“It was a struggle,” Brown said. “I’m not happy with any aspect of our game except the fact that we got the W. I’m not pleased right now and I don’t think the kids are pleased right now.”

Tuesday’s game was a far cry from the Hall of Champions game between the two squads last Friday night, which the Trailblazers won 59-37. On Tuesday, the Raiders led much of the way before Boone finally used a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter to take control.

With North packed into a 2-3 zone, the ‘Blazers settled for jumpers most of the way, and when they didn’t fall, the Raiders were able to grab rebounds and generate fast-break opportunities. Tyler Arnold thrived in the open court, finishing with a game-high 23 points.

“Give North a tremendous amount of credit,” Brown said. “They came out hard and ready to go. We were still living off of Friday night and it was a struggle.”

When things turned around in the fourth quarter, it was the result of Boone using its bigs to take the ball to the rim. Evan Scanlan scored six of his 12 points during the fourth quarter on a variety of drives.

With a couple of key players sitting out, North was shorthanded on Tuesday. Playing six players seemed to finally catch up with the Raiders in the fourth quarter as shots that were going in early in the game started coming up short as fatigue set in.

“That’s probably the gutsiest game I’ve seen this group of kids play,” Gregory said. “We didn’t quit. I knew that fatigue wall was coming.

“I know a lot of people don’t like moral victories, but I’ll take it.”

Matt Burk scored 14 points for North. Chad Heglar led Boone with 18 points while Eric Rigsby scored 17. Justin Turner scored 10 points for the Trailblazers, who will face Unicoi County on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The Raiders, meanwhile, will play Hampton on Friday at 4 p.m. on the losers’ bracket.