Releford lifts Crockett over South-Doyle

But on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Hardee’s Classic, it was South Doyle that got burned.

The Pioneers broke the game open after halftime and eventually sprinted away to a 63-43 victory over the Cherokees to move into the winners’ bracket of their home tournament. The Pioneers will face Morristown East on Friday at 7 p.m. while South Doyle will face off against Volunteer on Friday evening at 5:30.

Senior guard Josh Releford, who led the way for Crockett with 27 points, said opening night jitters may have led to a slow start for the Pioneers, who went to the locker room clinging to a 29-27 lead in their first home game of the season.

“I think some of the younger guys were nervous for the first home game, so we came out in the second half and were able to play better,” Releford said.

The Pioneers clamped down on defense after halftime, and when their shots started dropping, South Doyle was in deep trouble. Crockett outscored the Cherokees 34-16 in the second half to seal the deal.

“We’re defending a lot better, and that’s what we’re hanging our hat on,” Good said. “Our offense will come for us. I think we have to play on one end before we play on the other. If we play unselfish, it’s going to free up a lot of things.”

Aside from Releford’s big night, Crockett’s scoring was a collective effort as six Pioneers had at least four points. While the execution level can rise and fall with a young team, Crockett’s effort remained high throughout Tuesday’s contest. Good said his players understand that playing hard is a prerequisite.

“If they don’t play at a certain level, they don’t play long,” he said. “They get another chance quick, but they’ve bought into it.”

Ralph Lee led South Doyle with 13 points while Keshawn Colbert added 10.

Unicoi County 57, Hampton 48

With the score tied at 40 early in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils went on a 15-2 run to close out the Bulldogs.

A stout effort on the defensive boards coupled with prudent ballhandling and shot selection helped Uncoi County distance itself from a Hampton squad that used its patented press defense to wreak havoc for long stretches of Tuesday’s first-round contest.

“We made them take some tough shots and our bigs did their job rebounding it,” said Unicoi County coach Michael Smith. “And then we were able to make some shots on the other end.

Jacob Smith and Clay Simpson both used their length to alter several Hampton shots during the pivotal run, and they also did their share of damage on the boards. Trevor Hensley went 8-for-9 from the foul line and led Unicoi County with 14 points. Smith, Chase McNabb and Troy Podvin scored 10 points each for the Blue Devils, who will play the winner of Tuesday’s late game between Daniel Boone and Sullivan North on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Charlie Butler scored 14 points while Wyatt Lyons had 11 and Chris Timmons added 10 for Hampton, which will face the loser of Boone and North on Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock.