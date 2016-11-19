Bucs braced for Wilmington challenge

And what a challenge it is.

The Bucs play at UNC Wilmington on Sunday in a rematch of one of their more forgettable games from last year.

"I think we're going to find out a little bit about where we're at," ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. "They sure look really good. Make or break the season? No. But it's going to tell me where we're at as far as an NCAA-level team."

ETSU received quite a shock when Wilmington came to Freedom Hall last season. It was less than a week after the victory over Georgia Tech, and the Seahawks blew the Bucs off the court for a 93-74 win.

That Wilmington team went 25-8, won the CAA championship and gave Duke fits in the NCAA Tournament.

"They came in here last year and put it to us," said Forbes, whose team went 24-12 in his first year at ETSU. "We didn't play well and we didn't play hard. I just thought we were too relaxed. We didn't have that griminess I talk about. We're going to have to have that on Sunday."

Wilmington out-rebounded ETSU 39-24, but that's one area where the Bucs seem to be greatly improved. In wins over Fordham and Detroit Mercy, ETSU is averaging 18 more rebounds per game than its opponents.

So far, ETSU is the top shooting team in the country, making 66.1 percent of its shots and averaging 101.5 points, ranking seventh.

There are only four players in the country who have played significant minutes and haven't missed a shot. ETSU has two of them. David Burrell is 11 for 11 and Isaac Banks is 10 for 10.

Forbes has said all along that his team shouldn't have trouble scoring, but he hasn't been totally pleased with a defense that has allowed the first two opponents to hang around in the first half.

"We have to defend to be special," he said. "The issue will be a 40-minute identity defensively. I think it's something that comes with time. Our best defensive teams at (Texas) A&M always took some time. They came around late in January or late in December. We'd start to find ourselves.

"I know what we're capable of as the head coach. I just think we can be a lot better. Sometimes the shots aren't going to go in, but we can always defend and rebound."

The Seahawks are also 2-0 and are coming off a 79-68 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Chris Flemmings, a 6-foot-5 senior, leads the Seahawks, averaging 23.0 points per game. He led the way with 18 against ETSU last year.

C.J. Bryce, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, is next at 22.0 points a game.

Devontae Cacok, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound sophomore, averages14.0 points and 14.5 rebounds per game. All five starters are scoring in double figures.

"They're very well coached and they have a lot of guys back," Forbes said. "I'm really looking forward to taking our team down there and seeing what we've got."

Senior guard T.J. Cromer is the Bucs' top scorer at 21.5 points a game. He led all scorers in the Wilmington game last year, going 8 for 13 and scoring 20 points.

Sunday's game tips off at 3 p.m.