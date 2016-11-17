ETSU women sign three during early signing period

Erica Haynes-Overton, Alayjah Sherer and Britney Snowden have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the program next season.

“These three signees have the talent, potential and opportunity to impact our program in a variety of ways on and off the court,” Ezell said. “They are high character people and high achieving student-athletes that all know how to win.”

Haynes-Overton is starting her senior season at East Nashville Magnet High. The 5-foot-9 guard is ranked by MaxPreps as the sixth best prospect in the state of Tennessee after averaging 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.6 steals as a junior while leading her team to a 32-2 record and the program’s first state title.

Sherer, a 5-11 guard, averaged 20.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a junior in Tupelo, Mississippi, last season. She started her senior season recently with a dazzling 37-point, 15-rebound performance against DeSoto Central.

Snowden, a 6-0 forward, has established herself as a physical presence at the Junior College level. Snowden averaged a double-double — 12.4 points and 10.0 rebounds — last season at Northwest Florida State College and Ezell expects her to make an immediate impact in the paint for ETSU next season.