Lady Vols, ETSU women create showcase for women's basketball

It happened inside the Minidome on the campus of East Tennessee State University when the vaunted Tennessee Lady Volunteers came striding single-file out of their locker room and onto the illuminated hardwood floor to face the Bucs in front of 6,072 fans, by far the largest crowd to ever watch an ETSU women’s home game.

For those who don’t follow women’s basketball, Tuesday night’s game would be akin to B.B. King taking the stage at the Down Home or Eric Clapton rocking Capone’s.

In short, the Lady Vols are basketball royalty, eight-time national champions largely responsible for elevating the women’s game to the status it enjoys today. And as the 7 o’clock hour neared, there they were, in their iconic orange jerseys warming up on the same floor as ETSU, a program stocked with its fair share of local talent.

Among those in attendance on Tuesday was Megan Harmon, who played basketball for Science Hill during her high school days. Harmon saw Tuesday’s game as a red-letter day for women’s basketball in our area, one that could have a positive impact well into the future.

“It’s pretty awesome,” she said. “I really feel for all the girls around the area, to get to see a local school get to play the Lady Vols, it’s really cool.”

Harmon was one of many fans at Tuesday’s game with split loyalties. Although she was wearing an orange and white T-shirt, Harmon was also pulling hard for former Science Hill player Tianna Tarter, now a standout guard at ETSU.

“I know a bunch of Science Hill people are here watching Tianna,” Harmon said. “It’s definitely torn because we want both teams to do well. Honestly, it is definitely mixed up there. My husband is wearing blue tonight. We have to support both of them. We love both of them.”

Last time Tennessee’s women visited ETSU, there wasn’t nearly as much interest as Tuesday’s contest generated. The year was 1981, and both programs toiled away in relative obscurity. No one could have known it at the time, but the late Pat Summitt was in the early stages of transforming the Lady Vols into the premier women’s basketball program in the country.

Prior to the start of Tuesday’s game, ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell presented a framed ETSU jersey emblazoned with the No. 55 Summitt had worn as a player at the University of Tennessee at Martin to current Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick.

Also among those soaking in the unique scene on Tuesday was former Elizabethton girls basketball coach Len Dugger. While Harmon wore orange and white, Dugger donned the blue and gold of ETSU as he watched a pair of his former players — Kayla and Kelci Marosites — suit up for the Bucs.

“I know they’re excited because I know how they feel about Tennessee and how they feel about this opportunity,” Dugger said. “I’m just proud they get to play in a venue like this against a program that has as much history and nostalgia as University of Tennessee women’s basketball.”

As the game tipped off, those assembled were treated to quite a show as Tarter, the Marositeses sisters and the rest of the Bucs went head-to-head with the likes of Mercedes Russell and Diamond DeShields. Like Harmon, Dugger said it was a night that would likely benefit women’s basketball in our area for many years to come.

“I think it’s huge,” he said. “I think every young girl that’s out here in our area that aspires to be a basketball player at the high school level, this is what they all dream of, play for and practice for. It’s a special night for women’s basketball in our area.”