DeShields leads Lady Vols past Bucs

It's also the back-of-the-mind thought that everything has to happen a split-second sooner than it does in the Southern Conference.

And a player like Diamond DeShields tips the scales, too.

DeShields lit up the MSHA Athletic Center for 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists as Tennessee rolled to an 83-58 win in a intrastate contest between a Division I national power and a mid-major hopeful Tuesday night.

"I think you are seeing a healthy Diamond DeShields," said UT head coach Holly Warlick. "When you have a healthy All-American, she's going to perform the way she did. We play off of her. When your best player is your hardest worker, great things are going to happen."

HIGHLIGHTS

Attendance certainly held its end of the bargain as the game was witnessed by 6,072 fans.

"What a fantastic night for ETSU athletics," said Bucs' head coach Brittney Ezell. "I don't know if I will ever be able to adequately express our gratitude as a program. My first game here four years ago there were 58 people in the dome. Fifty-eight people. My heartfelt gratitude goes to each one of those 6,072."

Tennessee improved to 3-0 on the season while the Bucs fell to 1-1.

INTERVIEWS

DeShields said she is still a work in progress.

"I'm trying to come into my own," said DeShields. "I'm still becoming the player I want to be. It's just a sigh of relief when all of the things you work on in the offseason are starting to come to fruition."

There were statistical areas where ETSU could hang its hat, such as rebounding, where the Bucs grabbed 14 offensive boards. And the Bucs also had fewer turnovers (14) than Tennessee (16).

"They outworked us on loose balls, and that can't happen," said Warlick.

But shooting was a different story. UT made 32 of 57 shots for 56 percent while the Bucs managed to knock down only 31 percent (19 of 61).

Mercedes Russell added 15 points for UT while teammate Jordan Reynolds had 10 points and seven rebounds.

ETSU was led by Micah Norris, who had 13 points. Tianna Tarter added 12 points, four rebounds and six assists. She was 5 of 16 shooting from the field, and turned the ball over only two times.

Freshman Kayla Marosites was among a quintet of ETSU players with six points — along with Mallloree Schurr, Shamauria Bridges, Carley Lytton and Anajae Stephney.

It was a rousing start for the Bucs. They jumped out to early leads of 9-6, 11-8 and 14-10. But DeShields quickly restored Lady Vols' order with three straight 3-point bombs to give UT a 19-14 edge. By the end of the first period, Tennessee held a 28-16 edge.

ETSU stayed within 12 points for a while, but a 10-1 run by the Lady Vols was the catalyst for a 46-27 halftime lead.

A 12-0 third-quarter run was all the Lady Vols needed to put ETSU in the distance.

"This game is not going to win or lose the Southern Conference for us, but it is going to propel us in one direction or another," said Ezell.