Forbes announces signing of Class AA Mr. Basketball

He began the process on Monday when he announced the signing of Bo Hodges, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Maplewood High School in Nashville. Hodges was the Class AA Mr. Basketball last season when he averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds as a junior.

“Bo is one of the top high school basketball players in the state of Tennessee,” Forbes said. “He can score from behind the arc and at the rim. He is very skilled with the ball and is a very good passer. For someone his age, Bo possesses tremendous physical attributes that will allow him be successful the first day he steps on campus.

“I love the fact that Bo is a standout two-sport athlete, excelling on the court and on the gridiron. He recently led his team to the state playoffs and was recruited to play Division I football as a wide receiver.”

Hodges, who played AAU basketball for the Tennessee Legends and was coached by his father Bo Hodges Sr., said Forbes’ approach during the signing process made all the difference.

“He was just really honest and straight forward with me and I appreciated that,” said Hodges, who had more than 10 offers from other Division I programs. “I like where the program is heading and everything they are doing. The style of play, Coach Forbes’ history of success, all of it just made this the place for me.”

One of Hodges’ offers came from Memphis.