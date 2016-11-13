Burrell, Bucs set for second test vs. Detroit Mercy

Burrell introduced himself to East Tennessee State University basketball fans on Friday night with an almost-perfect 21-point performance. He gets his next chance Monday night when the Bucs play host to Detroit Mercy at Freedom Hall in their second non-conference game.

ETSU beat Fordham 96-59 in its opener, a game that whetted the appetite of its fans who came out to see if the new-look team will live up to the preseason expectations.

So far, so good.

The Bucs showed they have plenty of weapons, but it was Burrell who stole the show. The 6-foot-6 junior-college transfer from Milwaukee made all eight of his shots, including four from 3-point range. He flashed the kind of athletic ability that led ETSU coach Steve Forbes to recruit him with his play above the rim. And he did it all in 16 minutes of playing time.

“He played great,” ETSU guard T.J. Cromer said. “I’ve been telling him to keep his head up all week. I knew he was in for a big one.”

The dunks and athleticism were expected from Burrell, but nobody should have been too surprised at his outside shooting. Burrell shot 42 percent from 3-point range last season at Southwest Tennessee Community College.

“I told you he was Deuce Bello with a jump shot,” Forbes said, referring to Bello, who represented ETSU in the national dunk competition after last season. “David’s a good player. I think he’s going to keep getting better and better.”

Burrell wasn’t the only newcomer to make a difference. Devontavius Payne made three 3-pointers and Hanner Mosquera-Perea controlled the paint. He was credited with four blocked shots and he altered many more. Tevin Glass grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals.

“They played great,” Cromer said of the newcomers. “I told you the new guys are ready. The returners go at them hard every day getting them prepared for this.”

Eleven players saw at least eight minutes of action, and they all contributed, appearing to give the team more depth than last year.

“That means a lot,” said Cromer, who scored 16 points against Fordham. “I can go as hard as I can instead of saving myself for later.”

The Bucs promised improved front court play leading into the season, and if the opener was any indication, they were telling the truth. The four primary inside players to see action combined to make 15 of their 17 shots from the field.

“That’s a pretty good percentage from inside,” Forbes said.

In addition to Burrell going 8 for 8, Isaac Banks was 5 for 5 and Mosquera-Pera was 2 for 2. Only Glass missed inside, going 0 for 2.

The high percentage shooting wasn’t limited to the forwards. Point guard Desonta Bradford was 3 for 3 and A.J. Merriweather was 5 for 7. As a team, the Bucs shot 63 percent, making 14 of 20 shots in the second half for 70 percent while pulling away.

One player to watch on Monday night is Jason Williams. ETSU’s freshman point guard, who is from Detroit, will be playing against his hometown university. He played 12 minutes in the opener.

Detroit Mercy opened their season with a 99-69 victory over Division III Adrian College on Friday night.

Titans coach Bacari Alexander is in his first year as head coach at his alma mater. He played at the school from 1996-99 and was part of two 25-win teams that both played in the NCAA Tournament.

The Titans play their home games on Dick Vitale Court, named after the famous ESPN college basketball commentator who was the head coach at the school from 1973-77 before leaving to coach the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit Mercy was picked to finish sixth in the Horizon League.

Senior Chris Jenkins, a 6-foot-8 senior, was a preseason all-conference selection after averaging 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds last season. Jaleel Hogan, a 6-foot-7, 260-pound junior, is also a returning double-figure scorer. He averaged 10.5 points per game last season.

Freshman Corey Allen averaged 18.5 points in the Titans’ two exhibition games and scored 16 against Adrian.

Monday’s game is set to tip off at 7 p.m.