Bucs pull away late to knock off Butler

The Bucs took advantage and closed the deal for a 68-59 victory over Butler at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

ETSU got a combined 47 points from guards Tianna Tarter and Shamauria Bridges and outscored the Bulldogs 17-9 over the last four minutes to earn their biggest win since they beat Kentucky in 2008.

Tarter played all 40 minutes and finished with 24 points, going 11 of 13 on free throws. Bridges played 38 minutes and added 23 points.

It was a back-and-forth battle all the way until the fourth quarter as the teams were tied at 50-50 with four minutes remaining.

ETSU freshman Anajae Stephney blocked a shot and Bridges nailed a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key to give ETSU the lead.

As a team the Bucs forced the Bulldogs to commit 16 turnovers. Off the bench ETSU scored 14 points with eight of those coming from freshman Carley Lytton, who had two 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter.

On the defensive end, the Bucs came through in the clutch as Malloree Schurr took a charge with two minutes remaining to give the ball back to the ETSU defense. That set up one of Lytton's 3-pointers.

The Bucs held their own on the boards, being out-rebounded 38-37. Schurr led the way with nine rebounds.

Butler was led by Kristen Spoylar's 25 points.

ETSU's next game is Tuesday night when the Tennessee Lady Vols come to town. The game is being played at the MSHA Athletics Center.