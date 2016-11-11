Bucs don't let up in season-opening win over Fordham

Forbes' East Tennessee State University basketball team pulled away from Fordham in the opening minutes of the second half and cruised to a 96-59 victory in a season-opening non-conference game Friday night at Freedom Hall.

"He just preached to us to not let up, keep our foot on the gas and the first five minutes of the second half is the most important time," ETSU guard T.J. Cromer said.

The Bucs took a 47-37 halftime lead and scored the first 11 points on the second half to more or less put the game away. Their biggest lead was the final margin.

The crowd of 3,309 at renovated Freedom Hall went home happy as ETSU shot 70 percent from the field in the second half, 63 percent overall.

David Burrell came off the bench to lead the Bucs with 21 points. The junior forward made all eight of his shots from the field including four 3-pointers.

Burrell led six players in double figures. Cromer finished with 16 points, while Devontavius Payne had 14, A.J. Merriweather had 13, and Isaac Banks and Desonta Bradford had 10 apiece.

"I think David is a really good player," Forbes said. "The beauty of our team is it could be somebody else on Monday."

The Bucs allowed the Rams to make six 3-pointers in the first half to keep the game relatively close.

Forbes went to a 1-3-1 defense in the second half with 6-foot-8 Tevin Glass playing up top. That disrupted the offense of Fordham, which was held to 22 points and one 3-pointer after halftime.

"We were kind of our own worst enemies at times in the first half," Forbes said. "Two times in defensive transition we didn't get matched up and they made wide open horse shots. You can't give good shooters those kind of things."

Midway through the second half, the Rams cut ETSU's lead to 14 and Fordham's Joseph Chartouny was on his way to the hoop for what appeared to be an easy basket.

ETSU's Hanner Mosquera-Perea came out of nowhere and rejected the shot, one of his four blocks.

The ball bounced to Glass, who led the break. He found Merriweather for a layup.

Fordham coach Jeff Neubauer was whistled for a technical foul after arguing that Mosquera-Pera's block should have been called goaltending.

The free throws left the Bucs up 69-51 with 9:40 left.

Mosquera-Perea only attempted two shots — both dunks — but his presence was felt in the paint all night.

"I thought Hanner played real good game defensively," Forbes said. "I mean when you can have him at the basket, wow."

Glass led ETSU with nine rebounds and three steals as the Bucs out-rebounded the Rams 34-18.

The Bucs finished with 21 assists, six by Bradford. ETSU's point guard did have four turnovers, but they didn't come because he was careless with the ball. Three times, he received passes with his foot on the sideline, causing Forbes to comment with a laugh "Desonta didn't understand that the yellow line was out of bounds."

Javontae Hawkins led Fordham with 18 points. He scored 23 against ETSU last year while playing for Eastern Kentucky. Antwoine Alexander and David Pekarek each had 11.

"We gave up 47 points in the first half," Neubauer said. "We're not going to win any basketball game in which we give up 47 points in any half. The problem is we gave up even more in the second half. We're not a 96-point team.

"Obviously, ETSU is so talented, really good and well coached."

Neubauer, whose team went 17-14 in his first season at Fordham, had plenty of praise for Forbes when the game was over.

"Everyone thinks he's an amazing recruiter, which he is," he said. "But he's a terrific basketball coach. He is absolutely underrated as a basketball coach, and thats why he's got this thing going like he does."

The Bucs return to action on Monday night when Detroit-Mercy pays a visit to Freedom Hall.