Fordham, ETSU to open hoops season

"We've been waiting on this moment for a game to actually count, to finally mean something," ETSU guard T.J. Cromer said. "I feel like we're ready to go. There's not going to be any jitters. The first three minutes of the game will be hectic, but after that I feel like we'll settle down and play basketball."

After spending the summer together working out, practicing since Sept. 30 and playing an exhibition game, the Bucs are anxious to finally take on an opponent in a game that counts on their record.

"Everybody's ready to really get after it and play some real games," Bucs point guard Desonta Bradford said. "This is what we've been practicing for all summer, getting ready for this. We control what we do and the rest will take care of itself."

Bradford played in all 36 games last year, but he came off the bench in every one of them and proved to be a super sub. He's the starting point guard now, and says he can play better than he showed in the Bucs' exhibition game, a 104-67 victory over Mars Hill.

"Me, personally, I feel like I could have played a lot better defensively," he said. "In the first half, we rally didn't play good defense, but we turned it around."

Fordham, coming off a 17-14 season, did not play an exhibition game, choosing to have two private scrimmages instead. That left Bucs coach Forbes with no tape on this year's team for scouting purposes.

"We basically have to go off of last year," said Forbes, whose team went 24-12 in his first season at the helm. "They play a style of play that basically is unlike anybody else on our schedule. They deny every entry. They play way above the ball. The offense that we have run all fall and summer, we're not going to be able to run a lot. We're going to have to beat them off the dribble more than off the pass.

"I've emphasized the pass and playing inside-out. We're still play inside-out, but it's going to be a lot harder. They present a unique challenge."

The Rams feature last season's Atlantic 10 Conference rookie of the year, Joseph Chartouny. The 6-foot-3 guard is the team's leading returning scorer after averaging 11.3 points per game last year. He also led Fordham with 161 assists an was the team's second-best rebounder.

The Bucs will see a familiar face in a Fordham uniform. Javontae Hawkins, a 6-foot-5 grad student, played for Eastern Kentucky last season and scored 23 points against ETSU in the Bucs' 87-81 win.

"They're a talented team," Forbes said. "For our first game, it's going to be a tough one."

Fordham is now the home of former ETSU director of basketball operations Mark Richmond, who left when Murry Bartow was replaced by Forbes. Richmond is the Rams' director of player development.

Joining Cromer and Bradford at the third guard position will be A.J. Merriweather, the do-it-all senior who missed 15 games last year with a broken thumb. The starting front court will consist of two highly touted transfers Hanner Mosquera-Perea from Indiana and Tevin Glass from Wichita State. In the exhibition, Mosquera-Perea made 5 of 6 shots from the field and all four of his free throws in limited playing time.

Junior college transfer Devontavius Payne led the Bucs with 17 points off the bench. Cromer, who averaged 14.9 points per game last year while being a second-team All-Southern Conference selection, had 11.

Forbes says offense shouldn't be a problem for the Bucs. As is the case with most coaches, he's more concerned with defense and rebounding.

"I think our team is going to able to score throughout the year," he said. "I really don't think that's going to be a problem for us. Where we have to continue to get better is defensively and rebounding the ball."

This game is the start of one of ETSU's more anticipated seasons in recent memory. And it's not only the fans who have the great expectations. The players do as well.

"We're playing hungry," Cromer said. "We have goal, a mission we're trying to accomplish. Every day, we're attacking the day like it's our last day."