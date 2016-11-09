Bucs thrilled with updated Freedom Hall

“I was just asking our players their opinion and they think it’s the nicest place in the league right now,” Forbes said. “It’s hard to argue that it’s not, no disrespect to the other teams in our league.”

The Bucs worked out at the city-owned facility, the place they have called home for two years, on Wednesday. After playing an exhibition game to get the feel for the updated arena on Saturday, the players definitely came away impressed.

“It looks great in here,” Bucs guard T.J. Cromer said between jump shots. “The atmosphere’s going to be great. The stadium is great. I feel like we have the best looking stadium in the conference, honestly.”

ETSU opens the season for real on Friday night when Fordham comes to town. It’ll be the first game that counts since the multimillion dollar renovations were completed. New padded seats and railings were installed, giving Freedom Hall a whole new atmosphere. It looks and feels like a basketball arena.

More importantly, it looks and feels like ETSU’s basketball arena with banners celebrating conference championships, NCAA Tournament berths and retired numbers against the back wall. The “E” logo is prominent anywhere you look.

“I think it’s incredible the work they’ve done,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “Special thanks to the city and ETSU for coming together to get this done.”

Freedom Hall holds almost 6,000 fans for basketball. ETSU averaged 3,065 fans in 15 home games last season. That ranked third in SoCon behind Chattanooga and Mercer.

“This is a great venue,” Forbes said. “It’s a perfect size. It’s definitely a place that we can fill and make it a really tough place to play.”

The arena’s new video board, hung in the stands behind one of the baskets, is in place. It is expected to be in action on Friday, although it won’t be fully operational just for the first game.

Tip-off for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.