New-look Bucs set for exhibition

ETSU fans will be able to see the new-look Bucs for the first time, and they'll be doing it in a new-look arena.

The Bucs will play host to Mars Hill College in an exhibition game Saturday at 4 p.m. at renovated Freedom Hall.

While the result of the game won't count on either team's win-loss record, ETSU coach Steve Forbes wants his squad to set the tone for a season that is about to begin with extremely high expectations.

"No. 1, you have to play to win," Forbes said. "That's important. I also think on top of that, you play to a standard, how we're going to attack the rest of the year."

This will be the Bucs' first action against another team, other than an unofficial scrimmage against UNC-Asheville last week.

"I'm looking for balance inside-out," Forbes said. "I'm looking for a team that's going to play really hard, share the ball and try not to turn it over a lot for the first game."

With big men Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Tevin Glass ready to join the fray, the Bucs' offense is expected to have a different look than last year when point guard Ge'Lawn Guyn dominated the ball while averaging 18.6 points per game.

Shooting guard T.J. Cromer averaged 14.9 points per game last season and is poised for a big senior year.

Mars Hill, a member of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, is coming off a 9-19 season.

While the Lions are expected to be physically outmanned, their coach has beaten the Bucs before. Rick Scruggs has been head coach at Mars Hill since 2012.

Scruggs' Gardner-Webb team knocked ETSU off in the 2006 Atlantic Sun Conference tournament, ruining the Bucs' weekend as tourney hosts. He was also Milligan College's coach in 1995 and took the Buffaloes to the NAIA Division II national tournament.

The Bucs went 24-12 last season, Forbes' first year. They enter this season picked to finish second in the Southern Conference behind defending champion Chattanooga.

It all starts on Saturday.

"You don't want to leave out of there with a sour taste in your mouth," Forbes said. "A win or a loss doesn't affect the season. When I was at Tennessee, we lost to Indianapolis, a Division II team. Then we opened the season and I think we won seven in a row, beat Villanova and won the NIT. So you can't put a lot into it, but I do think for the week coming up and getting ready to play Fordham, this will show us where we're at and where we need to go."

The game will be a chance for fans to see the new-and-improved Freedom Hall, which has undergone an $11.5 million renovation. The new seating is in, but the video board won't be in for the first few games.

"It's going to be a tremendous venue for our fans to come watch a really good team play," Forbes said.

ETSU opens the regular season Friday night with a home game against Fordham.