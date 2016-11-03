Lady Buffs looking for 'rhythm' on offense

Inside of a loose structure, improvisation, chemistry and timing are the hallmarks of a good offense on the hardwood. That being said, Milligan women’s basketball coach Rich Aubrey is excited about the individual players he has on his roster this season, but added that success will ultimately depend on how well they learn to play together.

“It feels like we’re always searching for offensive rhythm,” Aubrey said. “We don’t run a huge number of set plays. We try to teach our players to play by some offensive principles. So with a team like that, sometimes developing your own rhythm takes a little longer.”

With plenty of experience returning, the Buffs were picked as the preseason favorites to win the Appalachian Athletic Conference. So far, Aubrey said his players have done a good job taking those expectations in stride.

“On the one hand, I think we have confidence, but I think it’s a healthy confidence,” Aubrey said. “I don’t think it’s overconfidence, and that’s something we need to maintain as we go through this part of the season where you’re just trying to learn and grow and improve. That’s a big key for us to keep that balance between confidence and humility.”

The reason the Buffs are so highly touted is because of their experience. Lindsee Price, Kelly Barnett and Sarah Robinson are all back after starting last season. Hayley Wyrick is also back in action after missing virtually all of last season with a knee injury.

Wyrick showed that she was back in top form in Tuesday’s season-opener against Pikeville, scoring a game-high 23 points on a night when she didn’t shoot the ball particularly well.

“She didn’t shoot well, but she played well,” Aubrey said. “And when she plays well, she’s going to find a way to score and find a way to create some opportunities for other people.”

Wyrick’s ability to slash to the basket causes opposing defenses to collapse, allowing her to kick the ball out to open teammates. That should give the Buffs some high-percentage looks at the basket. Robinson, Price and Kelly should all benefit from the attention Wyrick is bound to draw from opponents.

Beyond those four players, Aubrey has both experience and size on the bench, which he believes will allow him to adjust his lineup based on the situation.

“I think we have some flexibility this year,” Aubrey said. “Last year, we could go really quick, and I think we can do that this year. But I also think we can go bigger this year. We’re playing Sarah on the wing on occasion, and when we move her out there, that makes us a bigger team.”

When Robinson moves to the wing, Savannah Raizor, Mackenzie Raizor, Kathryn Pryor and Hannah Morgan are among the players who will be able to rotate in at the post position. When Aubrey wants to go faster and force the tempo by pressing, reserve guards Morgan Gose and Andi Lamb are among those who will be able to enter the lineup.

While the potential for a great season is obvious, Aubrey stresses that it’s far from a certainty. Developing offensive rhythm will be a must if Milligan wants to hit all the right notes.

“We need to work on playing together on offense, knowing each other,” he said. “Knowing when a teammates is going to drive and giving them space to do that. Knowing when a teammate is going to cut and giving her space to do that. Those are things we have to work on every day in practice and every game we play to get a little bit better at that.”