ETSU's Merriweather ready to attack his senior season

Merriweather has spent three years darting all over the court, hounding opponents, making shots and grabbing rebounds. Now he wants to take it to another level.

"Just be relentless," Merriweather says when asked how he plans to attack his senior season. "It's my last year and I want to leave it on the floor every game. I want to try to be a great leader and be an example for the younger players."

Merriweather has always been a "high motor" guy, so when he talks about being relentless, you know he means business. Some might say he already plays that way, but he says there's room for improvement.

"At spurts, I feel myself not being as aggressive on offense or defense," he said. "I want to bring that every possession."

He'll be doing it with a new frame. The 6-foot-2 guard has spent the offseason adding muscle. He came to ETSU weighing 185 pounds. He's now a solid 205 and might look more like a linebacker than a basketball player.

"A.J. works really hard in the weight room," ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. "He always has. He takes that really seriously and we're seeing the results of that."

Merriweather says he's only eight pounds heavier than last year.

"I just toned up a lot," he said. "I feel great. I'm feeling stronger, faster and jumping higher."

Merriweather comes into the season needing 216 points to become the 39th player in ETSU history to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career. Although he’s never been a high volume scorer, he’s expected to contribute a lot to a team that appears loaded and ready to challenge Chattanooga for the Southern Conference championship.

"He's a senior now," ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. "I expect tremendous leadership out of him. I expect he's going to be a great energy guy. I expect he'll be a great defender and I expect he'll make shots.

"I have a lot of expectations for A.J., but I know A.J. has a lot of expectations for himself. I'm not worried about him."

ETSU's last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2010, when Merriweather was in ninth grade. So when you ask him if an NCAA appearance is among his goals are for his senior season, he just smiles.

"I'm due for one," he says.