Bucs' Bradford looking for fast start

Last season, that was so true for Desonta Bradford, who became East Tennessee State University’s finisher.

The backup point guard would come off the bench and light it up down the stretch, often carrying the team to victory over the final minutes of games.

Those performances led observers to wonder where that talent had been in the first half, when Bradford often labored in virtual obscurity.

Now, after being tabbed as the Bucs’ starter at the point, Bradford knows how he starts will be just as important as how he finishes.

“I know now I have to play from the jump,” he said. “I can’t just relax. I have to play hard from the start.”

ETSU coach Steve Forbes is certainly banking on Bradford getting off to better starts this season.

“I don’t want to go in there and get on him at halftime,” Forbes said. “I’d like to see him pick that stuff up right away. He’s a junior now.”

Bradford has shown the all-around game to do whatever his team needs to win, a great attribute for the point guard.

Need a clutch 3-pointer? He’s done it.

How about a dramatic dunk to get the crowd going? Check.

A pass through traffic to an open teammate for an easy basket? Yes.

A defensive stop? No problem.

“A lot of it with Desonta is he just doesn’t know how good he is,” Forbes said. “I think he’s starting to understand how good he is.”

The 6-foot-4 lefty played in all 36 games last season, averaging 7.6 points. He made more than half of his shots and led the team in 3-point shooting (44.7 percent) and free throw shooting (81 percent).

Bradford came into his own during last year’s Southern Conference tournament. He averaged 12.7 points in three games and was chosen to the all-tournament team. He was ETSU’s leading scorer with 14 points in the loss to Chattanooga in the championship game.

“We’re just asking him to build on that,” Forbes said. “And I really think that’s the type of player he can be this year.”

Bradford knows how to be a star. He was one in high school when he was Tennessee’s Class A Mr. Basketball while playing for Humbolt High School.

ETSU charts all of its practices, and Bradford has posted a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio during the preseason.

“Those are all league numbers,” Forbes said. “Desonta has had a really good summer and fall.”

Bradford says he’s looking forward to taking over the reigns at point for the Bucs, and he has definite goals for this season.

“It’s a great feeling being able to play with some great coaches and in a great program on the rise,” he said. “For the team, anything less than a championship would be a disappointment. That’s our main goal at the end, to win the SoCon championship and go to the NCAA Tournament.”