Bucs picked second in SoCon preseason polls

Chattanooga was the top pick in the polls of the media and coaches. The coaches gave the Mocs eight out of 10 first-place votes. The media gave them 26 out of 30.

Chattanooga beat ETSU three times last year, including in the SoCon tournament championship game.

Second-year ETSU coach Steve Forbes led the Bucs to a 24-12 record last season. They went 14-4 in league play and appear loaded to challenge the Mocs for the top spot.

Chattanooga’s second-year coach Matt McCall returns four starters and seven lettermen from a team that finished 29-6 a season ago and posted a 15-3 mark in conference play.

Those two teams also dominated the preseason all-conference team with five of the 10 players. ETSU’s T.J. Cromer and Hanner Mosquera-Perea joined Chattanooga’s Tre’ McLean, Casey Jones and Justin Tuoyo on the list.

McLean was an ETSU killer last year. He averaged 12.6 points a game last season, but he upped that average to 22.3 when he played the Bucs.

The media had Furman and Wofford tied for third in their poll. Mercer was fifth, followed by UNC Greensboro, Samford, Western Carolina, The Citadel and Virginia Military Institute.

The coaches poll had Wofford third, followed by Mercer, Furman, UNCG, Samford, Western Carolina, VMI and The Citadel.

Eight of the 10 SoCon teams open the season on Nov. 11. ETSU starts that night when Fordham plays at Freedom Hall.

ETSu and Chattanooga are scheduled to square off in Johnson City on Jan. 28 and in Chattanooga on Feb. 18.