Plenty of unknowns, lots of possibilities for bigger Buffs

He isn’t sure who will step up and take the big shot with time winding down. He isn’t sure who will emerge as the starting point guard. He also doesn’t know who will take over the leadership duties on an inexperienced team dominated by sophomores and juniors.

But amid the uncertainty lies a certain amount of exhilaration for Robinson and his staff heading into Thursday’s season-opening road game at the University of the Cumberlands. The young Buffs have length, quickness and a tremendous amount of upside.

“It’s a bigger squad than we’ve had in a long time, and we even have some guys that we thought were post players when they came in that we may be able to slide over to the perimeter and play bigger,” Robinson said. “It’s exciting to see how many different combinations we can put together.”

There are certainly plenty of possibilities for Robinson to consider when he puts a lineup on the floor, but it appears most of the variation will occur on the perimeter. In the paint, Will Buckner and Jacob Cawood seem to have the market cornered on the starting jobs at center and power forward, respectively.

Buckner, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, saw plenty of time a year ago and will likely be Milligan’s top scoring option this season. Cawood, a 6-6 sophomore, is a blue-collar player who Robinson expects to provide some toughness in the paint.

“Those guys are best of friends,” Robinson said. “(Cawood) is our tough, hard-nosed defender. He does all the dirty work, and we’re really going to rely on Buckner to be a main scorer for us.”

On the perimeter, Sullivan East product David Casaday will be relied upon to provide leadership and scoring after he returns from a foot injury that’s expected to keep him out of the mix for two weeks or so. Casaday closed last season on a high note, knocking down eight 3-pointers in the regular-season finale against Bryan.

Alex Biggerstaff, a 6-5 senior guard, is also a guy who could play a big role this season. Biggerstaff played sparingly last year after transferring in from UNC-Asheville. Tyler Fulkenberry, a 6-4 freshman, could also be a major factor at the wing spot thanks to a deft touch from beyond the arc. The freshman from Mt. Juliet scored 11 points in nine minutes during Milligan’s exhibition game on Monday night.

“He’s just a knock-down shooter,” Robinson said. “He can’t do a whole lot else right now, but he can definitely shoot the basketball.”

Aaron Levarity is a player Robinson is particularly intrigued by due to his length. At 6-7, the newcomer from the Bahamas can play the wing or the small forward position and has the ability to knock down the 3 or use his size to slash to the basket.

Early on, Robinson envisions the all-important point guard position being handled by a committee of players with wide-ranging skill sets. Cole Anderson, a 5-10 sophomore, started some during the second half of last season, making him the incumbent. Robinson said Anderson knows the position well and is a traditional pass-first point guard.

Daxton Bostian, a 5-10 freshman, has the potential to eventually take over the reigns of the offense, but he’ll start the season as Anderson’s backup. Bostian and Anderson have similar builds, but Bostian has proven himself to be more of a scorer.

The most interesting option at point is freshman Mike Featherston. The 6-6 guard is an excellent passer with the potential to allow the Buffs to put a huge lineup on the floor.

“When he’s in the game, he wants the ball in his hands just to make passes and get other people involved,” Robinson said. “We could actually play him at point and go with a really big lineup. We could pretty much go 6-5 across the board and bigger if we wanted to put a big lineup on the floor and not really lose a lot in terms of positioning.”

Robinson has also been impressed thus far with a pair of freshmen from Elizabethton. Bo Pless, who played inside for the Cyclones, is adapting to life on the perimeter while Nichols has also done some good things so far in practice.

“Both those kids are playing pretty well,” Robinson said. “They’re both long and athletic. It’s nice to be able to get some of those local kids who can come in and make an impact for you.”

Milligan’s game on Thursday is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. The Buffs will play at home for the first time on Nov. 3 against Alice Lloyd College.