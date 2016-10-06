Mosquera-Perea, Glass eager to go for Bucs

The East Tennessee State University basketball coach could see some big-time major-college talent sitting at the end of his bench, yet he couldn’t call on their services.

“It was hard,” Forbes said Thursday as his team practiced. “There were a couple of times I wanted to go down there and put them in, but I knew I couldn’t.”

Forbes’ patience is being rewarded. Now, as Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Tevin Glass practice these days, they know they’ll soon be playing in games for the Bucs.

The two transfers had to sit out last year because of NCAA rules. Mosquera-Perea came from Indiana and Glass came from Wichita State. They’re both seniors this season and are expected to be in the ETSU starting lineup.

“I can’t wait to be on the court,” said Glass, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward. “I’m just excited about this year. It was hard not playing, but I practiced a lot so that made it better. I put in a lot of extra work, but it was hard sitting and watching the games.”

Mosquera-Perea, a 6-foot-9, 230 pounder from Columbia, was Indiana’s starting power forward for a while. He admitted not being able to play last season was tough.

“Watching the team go hard and not being able to step out there and help them win was really hard,” he said. “I’m really close to getting back into a game. I can’t wait. I can’t even explain how it’s going to feel. To get out there and help my team win is going to be great.”

The two newcomers are expected to give the Bucs much more of an inside presence in Forbes’ second year as ETSU’s head coach.

“We’re going to be able to do some different things with our team just based on their talent and their length,” Forbes said. “They’re excited and I’m excited for them to get back onto the court. They’re great teammates and our guys like them a lot. They’re very humble young men.”

Glass can’t seem to get away from Forbes, who has signed him at three schools.

“He’s a great kid,” Forbes said. “I have a great relationship with his family.”

First, Forbes brought Glass to Northwest Florida State College, where he was the head coach. Then, when Forbes was hired as an assistant at Wichita State, Glass signed with the Shockers.

When Glass decided to leave Wichita State, he needed a place to spend his final year of eligibility. Now he’s back with Forbes again.

“We have a good relationship,” Glass said. “I love him. He’s a great coach.”

Mosquera-Perea is a multi-talented player, and he sounds willing to do whatever it takes for the Bucs to win.

“I’m going to bring everything I can to the team,” Mosquera-Perea said. “Rebound, defense … If I need to score, I’ll score. Anything the coach tells me to do, I’m going to go out and do it.”

The Bucs have more than a month to practice before their season opener. It all starts when Fordham comes to Freedom Hall on Nov. 11.

They have an exhibition game against Mars Hill set for Nov. 5.