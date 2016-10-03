ETSU women 'cautiously optimistic' heading into preseason practice

“We really don’t know,” Ezell said Monday, the first day of preseason practice. “Let’s go with ‘cautiously optimistic.’ That’s what every coach is.

“I try to deal in reality with our kids. And the reality is we just don’t know yet. How good we will be won’t have anything to do with me. It’ll have everything to do with their buy-in. Actually, we don’t tell them to ‘buy in,’ we tell them to ‘be in.’ There’s a big difference.”

The Bucs went 16-14 last season, 8-6 in the Southern Conference.

Experience in the back court should be ETSU’s strength as all-around point guard Tianna Tarter returns for her junior season. Tarter was the team’s leading scorer at 17.0 points per game last year. She also missed eight games with an injury.

“Tianna has really embraced the leadership role, which is showing a lot of growth for her,” Ezell said. “You’d be amazed. She talks so much. She’s encouraging. She’s really taken Jada (Craig), our freshman point guard under her wings.”

Tarter’s running mate is back as well. Shamauria Bridges surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career last season and is one of the top 3-point shooters in the SoCon.

“I’ve got a good feeling about this group right here,” Tarter said. “It’s going to be fun. I think it’s going to be a great year. We’re ready. We have chemistry.”

The Bucs held their first practice at Brooks gym on Monday, and Ezell said the emphasis would be defense.

“In the fall I pretty much figured out what we can do offensively,” Ezell said. “We have to figure out what we can do defensively. We have to figure out what we can to do to preserve and protect our two commodities in the back court and to put our big kids in position to be successful.”

Five newcomers, including highy touted twins from Elizabethton, Kayla and Kelci Marosites, are on the roster. Kayla is the two-time Tennessee Class AA Miss Basketball. They’re both 5-foot-10 guards.

“They are sponges,” Ezell said. “They want to learn. They want to get better.

“The pace of the game has been a little much for them to pick up, to be honest. But they’re learning. They push themselves to exhaustion every day. It’s phenomenal to watch the effort.”

ETSU's home schedule is a daunting one with Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Old Dominion visiting Johnson City.

The season starts Nov. 11 when the Bucs play at Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse, the site of the championship game in the movie Hoosiers.