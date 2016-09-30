SoCon tourney staying in Asheville

The Southern Conference basketball tournament is staying in Asheville, North Carolina.

The league broke ranks with other sports organizations on Friday when it announced it would keep its championships scheduled in North Carolina in the state. The NBA, NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference all pulled events out of the state, citing North Carolina’s controversial HB2 “bathroom bill” law.

Asheville officials, including members of the city’s LGBT community, urged the SoCon to keep the basketball tournament in the city during a meeting with league officials. The men’s and women’s tournaments will be held at U.S. Cellular Center in early March.

The SoCon had been considering moving the tournament.

“This has been a thoughtful, respectful process by all parties in response to a complicated issue,” Southern Conference Commissioner John Iamarino said. “Honoring our commitments for this academic year does not punish the local host communities and gives our student-athletes the best championship experience we can provide.”

Asheville has been a popular spot for the tournament among ETSU fans, considering the U.S. Cellular Center — formerly Asheville Civic Center — is a 60-mile drive from Johnson City and the team has had so much success there. From 1989-92, the Bucs won four consecutive SoCon championships.

Last season, in their first year back in the league in more than a decade, the Bucs made the finals before falling to Chattanooga.

The tournament seemed to find a natural home when it moved back to Asheville in 2012. It had been floating around in Greensboro, N.C.; Greeneville, S.C.; North Charleston, S.C. and Chattanooga since leaving in 1996.

Two other SoCon championships — men’s soccer in Greensboro and men’s golf in Pinehurst — will remain in the state as well. ETSU won the golf championship last spring in Pinehurst.

“All three playing venues will be privately controlled by the hosts, thereby giving us a high level of confidence that a safe, inclusive environment will be present,” Iamarino said. “We believe any actions taken by this membership should reflect our respect for all people.”

The law, which Gov. Pat McCrory signed last March, limits anti-discriminatory protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Part of the law stipulates which bathrooms transgender people can use, mandating people use the bathroom for the gender specified on their birth certificate.

The NBA moved its All-Star game out of Charlotte, followed by the NCAA taking basketball tournament games out of the state.

The ACC was next, moving its football championship game from Charlotte to Orlando. That league, whose offices are in Greensboro, also moved championships for women’s basketball, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and baseball.