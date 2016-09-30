ETSU opens basketball practice

The Bucs are coming off a 24-12 season. They lost to Chattanooga in the finals of the Southern Conference tournament and ended the season in the Vegas 16, a new postseason event in Las Vegas.

Now, in his second season as ETSU’s coach, Steve Forbes is ready to put even a bigger fingerprint on the program.

“All of of our guys have been working hard,” Forbes said. “It’s going to be exciting to put it all together and attack the tough schedule we have.”

The Bucs have been practicing together since the summer, but the amount of on-court time has been greatly limited by the NCAA. Now they begin practice in earnest.

“We’ve had some really good workouts,” Forbes said. “Now we won’t have to hurry through things.”

An NCAA rule change allows teams to begin practice 42 days before their first game. The Bucs open Nov. 11 when Fordham comes to town, and Friday was exactly 42 days before.

Teams are allowed 30 practices and 12 days off during the preseason.

Returning players T.J. Cromer, A.J. Merriweather, Isaac Banks, Desonta Bradford and Peter Jurkin are joined by some talented newcomers to form what appears to be a deep roster.

Transfers Hanner Mosquera-Perea from Indiana and Tevin Glass from Wichita State sat out last year and practiced with the team. They’ll both be in the starting lineup to give ETSU more of a presence inside.

Perea, a former starting power forward for the Hoosiers, is 6-foot-9, 230 pounds. Glass is 6-foot-8, 220. They are both seniors.

“I think they’re going to change the dynamics of our team,” Forbes said. “We’re going to play different. We’re still going to shoot the three, but the ball’s going inside this year because I think we have one of the best front courts in our league.

“I think they’re probably more excited to be playing than I am to have them playing. It’s been a while since they’ve been out there.”

Several junior college transfers dot the roster, and each brings a unique set of skills.

“I’m very pleased with them,” Forbes said. “They have all transitioned into our team well.”

ETSU has one freshman on the roster, and Forbes says guard Jason Williams might be the one surprise of the fall.

“He’s a freshman, but he’s really shown he’s going to fight for some playing time, and that’s hard for a freshman to do on a team with older guys,” Forbes said. “He has shown the ability to do that.”

The Bucs play a schedule that includes a home game against Tennessee and road games against Mississippi State, Dayton and UNC-Wilmington.