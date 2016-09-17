Could the SoCon move its basketball tourney from Asheville?

North Carolina is quickly losing big athletic events because of a controversial law. Known as HB2, the law requires transgender people to use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates. It also excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from local and statewide anti-discrimination protection.

Citing the law, the NBA pulled its All-Star Game from Charlotte. The NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference followed, moving events out of the state.

Those moves have forced the SoCon to address whether it will keep its postseason men's and women's basketball tournaments at the U.S. Cellular Center, where the tournament is scheduled for next March.

A decision will come this week, SoCon Commissioner John Iamarino said Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he watched East Tennessee State University beat Western Carolina, 34-31, in its return to SoCon football.

"We have had the conversations going all the way to the spring, but clearly the decisions from the ACC and the NCAA have accelerated our time frame," Iamarino said.

The SoCon has two conference calls scheduled for the coming week. On Wednesday, the league's athletic directors will discuss the issue. The following day, athletic directors, presidents and chancellors will talk.

"Ultimately, the decision on what we do will be made by the presidents and chancellors," Iamarino said. "So we will have an outcome on what we plan to do by the end of the week."

Iamarino said he didn't have a gut feeling as to which way the league would lean.

"There are arguments that can be made on both sides, whether it's to remain because it's the right location for us or not to have it because of the concerns that were expressed by the NBA, the ACC and the NCAA," he said. "I know its going to be different on each campus. That's why we want to have a full, honest and candid discussion."

Asheville is generally regarded as an inclusive and progressive city, making the SoCon's decision even more difficult.

"It's as inclusive a community that there is in the United States," Iamarino said. "It would be a bitter irony if we can't play there because of the nature of the bill when Asheville is such a welcoming community."

Should the SoCon decide to move the basketball tournament, it will have to scramble to find a suitable replacement venue. A single, neutral site is preferred, but it could move to one school's campus or even be played on campuses all over the league, with the higher seeds hosting each game.

Meanwhile, Iamarino was thrilled with the atmosphere at BMS for the football game, which drew a crowd of 13,863, a record for an ETSU home game.

"It's been terrific," he said. "My hat's off to both the staffs at Western Carolina and ETSU for all the work. The crowd is terrific. There's great noise in the facility.

"It's funny. It kind of has overshadowed the fact that this is ETSU's first conference game back since they resurrected football, and that's a big milestone all by itself. To do it in a facility like Bristol Motor Speedway is icing on the cake."