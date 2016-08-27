Bucs get transfer from Longwood

Forbes, East Tennessee State University's basketball coach, has received a commitment from junior guard Kanayo Obi-Rapu Jr., who will transfer from Longwood University.

ETSU had an open scholarship after the departure of red-shirt freshman guard Shemar Johnson.

Obi-Rappu averaged 12.0 points per game last season at Longwood, a member of the Big South Conference. He started 27 games and shot 38 percent from 3-point range annd 42 percent overall.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard from Greensboro, North Carolina, is expected to begin class at ETSU on Monday. He will sit out the coming season due to NCAA transfer rules and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Obi-Rapu was a high school teammate of former ETSU player Deuce Bello. He was chosen Longwood's freshman athlete of the year in 2015.

Johnson, a 6-foot-6 point guard, "failed to meet the expectations I have to be a player in our program," Forbes said in a release announcing his departure last week. "I wish him the best now and in the future."

Because of NCAA rules, Forbes is not allowed to comment on Obi-Rapu's status until he begins attending class.