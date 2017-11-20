Elizabethton still negotiating with Minnesota Twins

On Monday, Tim Brunswick, vice president of baseball and business operations for Minor League Baseball, was in Elizabethton for talks and a visit to the stadium. He was joined by Brian Maloney, senior manager of minor league operations for the Minnesota Twins. Representatives from the Boyd Sports management group also were present.

Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander; Mike Mains, general manager of the Elizabethton Twins and his lieutenant, David McQueen; architect Tom Weems, Elizabethton Twins Task Force member Richard Barker and others escorted the visitors around the stadium during the morning and then reconvened in Kitchens’ office after lunch for a conference call with representatives of the Twins in Minneapolis.

“The devil is in the details,” Kitchens said. The $1.5 million memorandum of understanding between the city and the Minnesota Twins continues to be the starting point for the discussions, but Monday’s talks diverged on one plan that Kitchens said has everything the Minnesota Twins have been seeking in their interests of player development while the other plan is more economical.

Another key factor is the need to meet the minimum standards for minor league facilities, which spell out the requirements for the home team’s clubhouse and the visiting team facilities.

The cost of the project can only be estimated until Weeks can draw up the plan that is finally agreed upon and it is submitted to contractors for bidding.