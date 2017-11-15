It's official: Clark rejoins Johnson City Cardinals as general manager

But it’s good that it doesn’t. There’s a lot of work to be done beforehand.

For Clark, that work will be as the new general manager of the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Cardinals.

The 27-year-old from Michigan was announced as the Cards’ GM on Wednesday.

Clark was the team’s assistant general manager before leaving last season for the Asheville Tourists. He also completed his master’s degree in sports management at East Tennessee State University last May.

“I am so excited to be coming back,” Clark said Wednesday. “I can’t imagine coming into a better opportunity. I’m already familiar with the community, familiar with the organization and everybody I’ll be working with.”

Clark will replace Tyler Parsons, who left for the Lansing Lugnuts of the Class A Midwest League last month. The two worked together when Boyd Sports took over management of the Johnson City team.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Zac back to the Johnson City Cardinals,” Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler said. “Zac brings an enormous amount of energy and experience to the team and we are very excited to get him back to Johnson City.”

Clark’s familiarity with TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the city and its businesses should make for for a seamless transition.

“It’s just a real natural fit for both sides,” Clark said. “Having that familiarity, I know what they expect. I know how they want things done. They know me. They know how I’m going to attack each day. There shouldn’t be any surprises.”

The Appalachian League season begins in late June. The Cardinals have won four of the last eight league championships, but fell apart last season down the stretch, losing their last seven games when a win in any off them would have qualified them for the playoffs.

In Asheville, Clark served as the Tourists’ sponsorship services manager.

“The opportunity in Asheville was unbelievable for me and it was definitely a huge step in my career,” he said. “When this came up, it was just too good for me to turn down. I love Johnson City, I love the community and I love the organization.”

“The stars kind of aligned on this, like it was kind of destiny.”