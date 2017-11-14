Clark expected to return to JC Cards as general manager

Zac Clark, who served as assistant general manager for the team before moving on to Asheville last season, is expected to come back to replace Tyler Parsons as general manager.

Neither the team nor Clark wouldn’t confirm the rumors on Tuesday night.

Parsons, who spearheaded the franchise’s turnaround to one of the most successful outfits in the Appalachian League, recently moved on to the Lansing Lugnuts of the Class A Midwest League.

Clark spent the last year working as the sponsorship services manager for the Asheville Tourists.

He’ll be coming back to a Johnson City organization that was on the rise when he left and continued to skyrocket. The team set an attendance record for the second year in a row and was voted best Rookie League ballpark in an online contest run by Ballpark Digest.

Clark has also spent time working with the Detroit Pistons, Special Olympics Michigan and Disney's Wide World of Sports.

Clark is from Dansville, Michigan, where he grew up an avid Tigers, Lions, and Pistons fan. That’s the same home town of Parsons, who took the job in Lansing, in part, because of the lure of home.