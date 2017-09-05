Appy League playoffs: Twins force deciding game with Greeneville

The Twins delivered that win in emphatic fashion, topping Greeneville 14-7 at Joe O’Brien Field in the best-of-three playoff. The series is now tied at 1, with tonight’s winner advancing to face Pulaski for the Appalachian League championship.

It did not take long for the Twins to reach the magic number of five runs as they hung six on the Astros in the first and five runs again in the fifth. Kolton Kendrick, J.J. Robinson, and Akil Baddoo provided home runs for the Twins and every player scored on the night. Kendrick was just a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5.

Greeneville strikes first

In the first, the Astros were able to draw first blood against Twins starter Brusdar Graderol. Jose Benjamin plated Juan Pineda on a single from second. Graderol was able to get three strikeouts, though, in the first.

Donato rattled

The Twins needed to play the game above five runs and they got all of that and then some in the first inning when they blew the doors open. Akil Baddoo scored from third on a wild pitch from Astros starter Chad Donato. Robinson delivered his second homer in as many games when he cleared the bases with a three-run bomb to right. Donato was eventually pulled in favor of Francisco Villegas. The Twins added two more to lead at the end of the first 6-1.

Insurance runs

The Twins were able to add to their lead with Kendrick scoring from third on a sac fly by T.J. Dixon to make the total seven runs through three innings. Graderol was cruising, allowing only two runs with one each in the first two frames.

Kendrick goes yard

Kendrick hit a moonshot over the right-field lights when he hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth as the lead grew to 9-3. The fifth inning was one that seemed to last the whole night for the Astros as the E-Twins hung five total runs in the inning to up their lead 12-3.

Acosta dominates

Melvi Acosta came on to relieve Graderol after three innings and held the Astros in check allowing only four hits and striking out eight batters. He did give up three runs, though.

Baddoo bomb

In the seventh, Baddoo hit a two-run home run to right field, which seemed to be the popular spot on the night as all three of the Twins homers went to the general area in right field. Elizabethton increased its lead to 14-5 after seven.

Game Three

A decisive game three of the series will be tonight at 7 at Joe O’Brien Field.