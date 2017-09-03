Astros top Elizabethon Twins in first game of Appy League playoffs

With an extra 24 hours to get ready for the game due to a rainout on Saturday night, the Astros took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Juan Pineda’s triple in the eighth inning scored Wilson Amador to break a 2-2 tie.

The second game will be in Elizabethton Monday at 7 p.m.

Ober gets the start

The intimidating 6-foot-8 Bailey Ober got the start for the Twins while 17-year old Jairo Solis got the nod for the Astros. Ober entered the game with a 2-2 record with a 3.21 ERA. Solis moved through the top of the Twins order facing the minimum in the opening half of the first. Ober matched him in the bottom of the first with two strikeouts.

Robinson leaves the yard

J.J. Robinson led off the second inning with a home run to right field as the Twins led 1-0 early. The Twins were able to collect a pair of singles in the second as well, but could do no further damage.

Astros answer

The Astros were able to answer the E-Twins’ solo home run from Robinson with a solo homer from Frankeny Fernandez to deep left field in the second. The Astros led off both the third and fourth innings with doubles, but could not manufacture any runs in the third. In the fourth, however, Fernandez came through again with a single down the left field line to score Roman Garcia from second for a 2-1 Astros lead.

Miranda delivers

Tusculum graduate and 17th-round draft pick Tim Hardy entered the game for the Astros in the eighth inning and he faced the dangerous Jose Miranda with two outs. Miranda was able to get the best of Hardy as he delivered a double to the right field warning track that scored Akil Baddoo from first base to tie the game at 2.

Astros fight back

After Pineda’s go-ahead triple in the bottom of the eighth, Gilberto Celestino reached on a fielder’s choice, but Pineda was out at home trying to score. The E-Twins escaped without any further damage going into their final at-bat.

How they got here

The Twins clinched the West division in the final week of the season and Greeneville had to wait until the final day of the regular season to determine if it would get into the playoffs. Due to the collapse of the Johnson City Cardinals in the final seven games, the Astros were able to get in despite losing five of their last seven.