Elizabethton sets sights on Appy League title

The Ray Smith-managed Elizabethton Twins will begin postseason play Saturday against the Greeneville Astros. Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Greeneville.

The Twins (41-27) ran away with the West Division title by 7½ games, thanks in part to collapses by Greeneville and Johnson City. The Cardinals lost their last seven games — including Monday’s contest where they saw a 7-1 lead slip away in the final three innings against Princeton. Meanwhile, the Astros limped to the finish line with three wins in their last 10 games. Both teams ended with records of 33-34, but Greeneville won on a tiebreaker.

Twins history

This is Elizabethton’s 11th appearance in the playoffs in the last 13 years. The Twins are seeking their 11th Appy League title and their first since 2012.

Smith has guided the Twins to first-place finishes 13 times in 24 seasons. His overall record is 998-659.

Series format

Game 2 will see the best-of-three series move to Elizabethton for a 6 p.m. contest Sunday. If a third game is needed, it will be played Monday at Elizabethton at 7 p.m.

In the other series, East Division champ Bluefield will travel to Pulaski to face the Yankees on Saturday before the series moves to Bluefield for Sunday, and if necessary, Monday. Bluefield finished 46-22 while Pulaski was 41-26.

A new rule put in place this year will require an off day between the divisional round and the championship series. The championship series will start Tuesday or Wednesday. The East division has home-field advantage for the best-of-three title series.

Series notes

Elizabethton led the Appalachian League in hitting with a .288 team mark. The Twins were also first in homers (69), RBIs (387) and runs (432).

Bluefield was second in batting (.283) while Greeneville was next to last (.246) and Pulaski was last (.242). Pulaski, however, was second in home runs with 57. …

Bluefield was second in team ERA (3.81) while Elizabethton was third (3.86). Pulaski was fourth and Greeneville was fifth. …

Pulaski led the league in strikeouts with 654. Elizabethton was third at 598. Greeneville was fourth and Bluefield was fifth. …

Pulaski led the Appalachian League in attendance with 77,880, an average of 2,360 per game. Elizabethton was next to last with 18,746 and an average attendance of 586.

Hitters to watch

Bluefield’s Ryan Noda was the Appalachian League batting champion. He hit .364 with seven homers and 39 RBIs. He was also the only player in the league with an OPS over 1.000 as he finished at 1.082. …

Noda’s teammate Yorman Rodriguez was third in batting at .346. …

Elizabehton’s Jose Miranda tied for the league lead in homers with 11. He was fifth in RBIs with 43. …

Greeneville’s Wilson Amador was the Appy leader in steals with 20 thefts in 26 attempts. …

Bluefield’s Kevin Smith had an Appy-best 25 doubles.

Pitchers to watch

Bluefield’s Randy Pondler won the ERA title with a mark of 2.51. Elizabethton’s Edwar Colina was fourth at 3.34 among qualifying pitchers. …

Colina finished sixth in strikeouts with 56 in 59 1/3 innings. …

Bluefield’s Maximo Castillo was second in wins with six. Elizabethton’s Melvi Acosta and Jose Martinez each recorded five wins. …

Ty Tice of Bluefield locked down 12 saves. He allowed just three earned runs in 25 2/3 innings of work while striking out 35 batters.