‘Baseball guy’ Stout left fond memories

“He was a baseball guy through and through.”

It’s how longtime Milligan College and East Tennessee State University baseball coach was remembered by former catcher Mark Fox on Friday.

Stout, who coached at Milligan from 1959-83 and at ETSU from 1984-89, died Wednesday at age 84 after an extended illness.

Stout compiled a 510-352-1 record as head coach and was named the Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 1986. He was inducted into the ETSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987, the Milligan Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Fox, now the Vice President for Student Development at Milligan, played for Stout from 1976-80. As the Buffs’ starting catcher, he had a particularly close bond with the coach.

“Coach Stout was a pitching guy, as they like to say in baseball. That was his area of expertise,” Fox said. “As a catcher, I spent a lot of time working with him and the pitchers. After my playing days were over and he went to ETSU, we went our own ways and then our lives came back together about the time I came back to work at Milligan. We’ve stayed in regular contact since then.

“He always enjoyed getting caught up on how his former players were doing and knowing they were doing well.”

Stout was a standout athlete in basketball and baseball at Elizabethton High School and was the Big 9 Conference scoring champion for the 1950-51 season, averaging 15.9 points per game for the Cyclones. He was a letterman in both sports at ETSU, but it was the diamond where he truly excelled. He finished with a 36-5 pitching record and was named All-Conference four times, All-District twice and an Honorable Mention All-American once.

Duard Walker, who served as Milligan athletic director for 35 years, remembered Stout as a good friend and co-worker. He mentioned Stout’s accomplishments as a baseball coach, which included being named NAIA District 24 Coach of the Year six times, and as the basketball coach who recruited the Buffs’ all-time scoring leader Charles “Toonie” Cash.

“He was a good man to work with,” Walker said. “We were both teaching physical education and he was coaching baseball and basketball. He was a good leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“(As a coach), I remember trying to recruit him and Jack Waycaster out of high school. Harold was at Elizabethton and Jack was at Hampton. But, I really tried hard to recruit those guys because I knew they could add to our baseball and basketball teams.”

Obviously, Stout added to those programs through his long coaching career. While Fox talked about Stout’s love for the game, his influence extended well beyond the athletic field.

“Coach’s impact was on the lives of a lot of young men,” Fox said. “Many have become leaders in their communities. The large, large majority of them would say he had a significant impact on who they are now, what they’ve become and how they got there. His approach to things were to accept the cards you were dealt, do the best you could and if you failed, don’t let it be for a lack of effort or preparation.”