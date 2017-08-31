JC Cardinals drop 7th straight, miss playoffs

Coming into the night, Johnson City was tied with Greeneville for the final wild-card spot. With the Astros losing badly to Princeton, all the Cardinals had to do was beat Bluefield and they were in the playoffs.

Instead, the Cardinals (33-34) saw their season come to an end in a less-than-inspiring 12-1 loss to the Blue Jays at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

It was a monumental collapse down the stretch for the Cardinals, who lost their last seven games including back-to-back series sweeps against Princeton and Bluefield.

The Cardinals’ last win was a 3-2 victory over Greeneville on August 24. Bluefield, the Appalachian League East Division champion, ended its regular season with a 46-22 record.

Starting off badly

Johnson City starting pitcher Will Changarotty was rocked in the first inning, giving up a two-run home run to Kevin Smith over left center field. Later in the inning, he offered up a fastball that the Blue Jays’ Brandon Grudzielanek turned into a solo shot at nearly the same spot as Smith’s homer.

Changarotty (1-1) got out all three batters he faced in the second inning, but was marked with the loss after giving up four hits and three runs in the first.

Freddy Rodriguez added to the Cardinals’ demise in the fourth inning with a two-run single, which gave Bluefield a 5-0 lead.

Feeling disappointed

Johnson City manager Roberto Espinoza was disappointed after the Cardinals gave up three more runs in the sixth inning and four more in the eighth.

“It’s hard,” Espinoza said. “These guys play hard, but it’s a long, long season for them. It’s sad to finish like this when we had an opportunity to make the playoffs.”

The Cardinals, who went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, appeared to be a lock to make the playoffs in mid-August after going on a six-game winning streak. Espinoza explained they weren’t at full strength the last week of the season.

“We got a couple of key players hurt,” Espinoza said. “Then, guys made mistakes, had some errors. When you lose a couple of players at this level, it’s hard. But, that’s what happened.”

Final stats

The Cardinals were outhit 16-7 with Imeldo Diaz the only Johnson City player with multiple hits. The lone run came in the bottom of the eighth when Alexis Wilson’s sacrifice fly to left field scored Carlos Talavera.

It was quite a memorable night for Smith. The Bluefield shortstop went 3-for-5 at the plate with six RBIs.