Zach Rutherford’s RBI single capped a two-run Rays ninth.

Clinging to a half-game lead over Greeneville for an Appalachian League playoff berth, Johnson City was up 7-1 over Princeton after posting a five-run fifth. Luis Bandes and Stanley Espinal homered — two-run shots — in the inning.

Cards starter Evan Guillory worked 6 2/3 innings, limiting the Rays to three runs (two earned).