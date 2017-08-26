Greeneville pulls within a game of Cards for playoff berth

The Greeneville Astros used a five-run fourth inning to seize control and went on to a 9-6 victory over the Johnson City Cardinals. The result at TVA Credit Union Ballpark left the Cardinals clinging to a one-game lead over Greeneville for second place and a playoff berth.

The Elizabethton Twins lead the division by 3 1/2 games with six to play.

After the Astros jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Luis Bandes, who was chosen to the league all-star team on Friday, helped Johnson City get back to even. His two-run single in the third inning forged a 3-3 tie. Carlos Talavera had scored on a wild pitch just before Bandes’ tying hit.

Greeneville pulled ahead again with a five-run fourth and the Cardinals never recovered.

Joan Marucio, Wilson Amador, Juan Pineda and Roman Garcia had run-scoring hits to make it 8-3 and chase Johnson City starter Franyel Casadilla, who came into the game 1-5 with a 7.87 ERA and gave up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.

The Astros jumped out front early with a three-run first inning.

Frankeny Fernandez drove in the first run with a single that scored Juan Pineda. Garcia was thrown out at the plate by left fielder Walker Robbins.

With two outs, the Cards were on the verge of getting out of the inning with limited damage when Oscar Campos singled in two more runs.

Garcia finished three hits for Greenville and Amador had three RBIs.

The Cardinals hit the road for three games at Princeton before returning home to close the regular season with a three-game homestead against East Division-leading Bluefield.

Twins 12, Pirates 1

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Twins flexed their muscles en route to a blowout of Bristol. Ariel Montesino, Carson Crites and Jose Miranda blasted home runs and Elizabethton was never threatened.

The Twins increased their lead in the Appalachian League’s West Division to 3 1/2 games. They also lead the league with 62 home runs.

Crites went 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Montesino was 3 for 5 and drove in four.

It was the last home game of the regular season for the Twins, who close with series at Greeneville and Kingsport.