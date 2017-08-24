Johnson City Cardinals set another attendance record

On Wednesday night, the Cardinals welcomed their 53,445th fan to TVA Credit Union Ballpark for that day’s contest against the Greeneville Astros. That mark surpassed last year’s previous franchise-record of 53,444 fans.

“To set the single-season attendance record back-to-back is a testament to this community and how they support their Johnson City Cardinals,” said Cardinals VP/GM Tyler Parsons. “It’s because of our amazing fans that we are able to keep growing this organization. And because of our growth, we’re going to keep looking at ways to enhance this facility and improve the fan experience.”

This is the latest in a long line of accomplishments since Boyd Sports, LLC took over operation of the franchise prior to the 2016 campaign. Last year’s single-season attendance mark broke the previous record that stood for 14 years when 48,038 fans came in 1994.

In addition, the Cardinals have also broken their single-game attendance high multiple times over the past two seasons. Most recently, the high-water mark was set on July 3 against the Pulaski Yankees when 3,549 fans flocked to the ballpark to enjoy a Dollar Monday and Independence Day fireworks.

At the team's current pace, Johnson City is set to obliterate their previous franchise-record for single-season attendance. Based on their current average of 1,931 fans, the Cardinals will welcome 63,717 patrons to TVA Credit Union Ballpark in 2017. That mark would surpass last year’s franchise-high by more than 10,000 fans.

Johnson City will continue its nest-to-last homestand of the regular season against the Greeneville Astros on Thursday night. It will be a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, featuring beer specials a. It will also be Niswonger Children’s Hospital Night, as all donors and employees of the hospital will receive a special replica Cardinals jersey.