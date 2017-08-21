Elizabethton thumps JC in key division battle

This is the final home stand for the E-Twins, along with a three-game series with Bristol later this week. The Cards took the opening game of the series on Sunday in an 8-2 thumping of the Twins.

The Twins were able to strike back with a 8-1 win over the Cardinals.

Slow start

Both teams had slow starts to the game as neither team collected a hit until the second inning when the Twins broke through first against Jacob Schlesener. J.J. Robinson had the first hit of the game for the Twins. Nick Brown did not yield a hit until the third inning.

Schlesener rattled

Schlesener had a rough third inning he started by hitting Akil Baddoo and walking Wander Javier in back-to-back batters. Schlesener actually had two balks in the inning on ball four and he seemed frustrated on the mound. Baddoo eventually scored when Rainis Silva into a double play. However, no RBI was recorded.

Deficit erased

Brady Whalen hit a big fly ball to deep right field in the fourth to tie the game at one run apiece. Brown was confusing Whalen early in the count, but Whalen figured him out on the third pitch and took him deep. Johnson City was not able to do any more damage, though.

More than one way to skin a cat

The fifth inning was a long one for the Cardinals as they gave up four runs. Two of the runs were unearned as they both reached base on two fielding errors by second baseman Irving Lopez.

Schlesener was eventually relieved by Jake Walsh after a rocky road. Walsh did his job, though, as he way able to work through a bases-loaded jam with minimal damage.

The Twins scored all eight of their runs on just one hit. Cardinals pitchers walked 12 batters in the game.

Paul Salazar III threw six wild pitches in his two-thirds of inning of work and it was an ugly scene on the mound for the Cards.

Bright spot

On the day of the Solar Eclipse, the Johnson City offense was blacked out for the most part by the E-Twins pitching staff. Walsh was quite impressive with good power and control on the mound for the Cards. The name of the game for Walsh was efficiency and quickness with his pitching. After he relieved Schlesener in the fifth, he did not give up a hit and had four strikeouts.

From the box score

Brown worked six innings for the victory, surrendering the one run on four hits. He struck out six batters, walking two, before Jarred Finkel came along to hurl the final three frames for his second save.

Andrew Bechtold was 2 for 2 with a walk, a run and an RBI for the Twins, who got a 1-for-2 outing and three walks from Javier. Colton Waltner also drew three bases on balls.

Up next

The final regular season home stand will continue for the Twins as the final game of the series will be today at 7.