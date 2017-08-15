Cards' night turns into a nightmare

After a two-hour rain delay washed away much of an enthusiastic crowd, the Cardinals fell 8-5 to the Elizabethton Twins in the Appalachian League West matchup.

The lone good news for the Cardinals (27-24) were they stay tied with Greeneville for second place in the West after the Astros lost to Kingsport. First-place Elizabethon (31-21) extended its lead to 3 1/2 games.

Game leaders

Carson Crites led the Twins by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Wander Javier went 3-for-4 with a RBI, while lead-off TJ Dixon and Matt Albanese each collected two hits.

Designated hitter Brady Whalen led the Cardinals, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Fourth-inning blues

The fourth inning was a disaster for the Cardinals.

Elizabethton scored five runs in the inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 6-2 advantage. All five runs were unearned as Johnson City third baseman Stanley Espinal dropped a foul ball for the potential third out.

The Twins benefited with a run scored on a wild pitch and two more off bases-loaded walks as part of the five runs.

Johnson City scored one run at the bottom of the inning, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Fifth-inning injury

It got worse for Johnson City in the fifth inning when promising prospect Wadye Ynfante was injured on the slide to second base.

The wet field turf proved to be a harder surface to slide on than dirt and the outfielder’s leg was twisted in an awkward position on the slide. Ynfante, who was named to the 2015 Dominican Summer League All-Star team, laid on the ground several minutes, attended to by Cardinals trainer before being transported away in an ambulance.

Ynfante had a solid night before the injury, going 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Be there early

The teams play the series finale at 11:30 a.m. today.

Local fourth and fifth grade classes will be welcomed to the park for the Annual Education Day Game.