E-Twins can't get rolling, lose 5-2

The Twins were not able to overcome the early deficit as they could never get back in the game, falling to the Astros 5-2.

Astros strike first

Just a few moments into the game, the Astros already had a run come across. Gilberto Celestino his a hard fly ball to left-center for a double that scored Cody Bohanek from second. The Astros continued the early onslaught of scoring with a double from Brady Westmoreland, brining in Celestino.

Greeneville would add two more runs to increase the gap. Twins starter Brusdar Graderol was not having an easy go of it on the mound as he surrendered four runs in the opening frame.

Twins respond

In the bottom half of the first, Wander Javier got the rally started as he singled. Carson Crites then had a big swing and a drive to deep right field for a two-run home run that cut the deficit in half.

Quick and snappy

After a first inning full of action, both teams started to settle into the flow of the game and the game started moving fairly quickly. Neither team scored again until the fifth, when Roman Garcia (2 for 3, 2 runs) of Greeneville went yard to left field and extend the lead to 5-2.

Dobnak brings the heat

Twins reliever Randy Dobnak came in during the third inning and he never looked back. Other than a solo homer to Garcia, Dobnak had not allowed any Astros batters to first base. Dobnak was masterful during his appearance and efficient as he threw 64 pitches with 46 strikes.

Unable to capitalize

After the opening frame, the Twins were not able to get anyone past second base and left five runners on base during the remaining innings. The Twins offense was lackluster, to say the least.

Baddoo extends streak

One of the lone bright spots for the Twins was the fact that Akil Baddoo went 2-for-4 and was able to extend his ten-game hitting streak.

Strikeout City

The Twins offense went cold after the first inning and could not produce anything, not even a handful of walks. The Twins struck out 17 times.

Up Next

The Twins will conclude the series against the Astros tonight, with first pitch scheduled for 7.