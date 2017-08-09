Pinder stays hot, lifts JC Cards past Bristol

Pinder drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the eighth inning as the Johnson City Cardinals beat the Bristol Pirates 7-6 Wednesday night at DeVault Stadium.

It was the Cards’ fourth consecutive victory. They have won six of their last seven games and moved into a tie for second place with the Greeneville Astros in the Appalachian League’s West Division.

Pinder finished 3 for 4. He’s hitting .538 over his last six games, .346 overall.

The Cardinals fell behind 4-1 after two innings, but scored four times in the third to seize the lead.

Pinder’s two-run homer got the inning going and Bandez followed with a two-run double.

It was Pinder’s third home run of the season and his second in as many nights.

Will Changarotty (2-1) earned the win on the mound and Brett Seeburger picked up his first save.

The two teams will continue the series Thursday night with a 7 p.m. start.