Pinder, Guillory anchor 8-4 Johnson City win

Chase Pinder — younger brother of Oakland Athletics' second baseman Chad Pinder — helped the Johnson City Cardinals win their Appalachian League game Tuesday night with a home run and a sacrifice fly. His hitting backed the lock-down pitching of Evan Guillory in an 8-4 win over the Kingsport Mets.

The Cardinals improved to 24-22 on the season and remained in third place in the West Division.

Sibling rivalry

While Chase is batting .333 for Johnson City, Chad continues to get his feet wet with the Oakland Athletics (he had 10 homers in his first 163 at-bats this season). The brothers recently had nice back-to-back performances as Chase went 5 for 6 in Johnson City's loss on Saturday. The next night, Chad went 4 for 5 for Oakland.

"He texted me, and I texted him right after," said Chase. "It's really cool. He had a home run and a double, which was awesome. All mine were singles, but I'll take it for now."

Does Chad's success give Chase — who was drafted in the seventh round out of Clemson — hope he can reach the big leagues one day?

"I definitely think about it, but I try not to," said Chase. "It motivates me to get where he's at because I've always wanted to play against him. I've never gotten the opportunity to, but I look forward to it hopefully."

Dominant start

A big part of the win was the effort of Guillory on the mound. He worked seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while racking up eight strikeouts. Guillory threw 63 of his 90 pitches for strikes.

"He can control his pitches," said Cardinals' manger Roberto Espinosa. "He's got good command of his fastball and breaking pitches. In this league with that approach, you're going to get success."

It was just the third start of the season for Guillory, who has not allowed a run in 17 innings as a starter.

Mets rally

Kingsport took advantage of a couple of Johnson City errors and rallied for four runs in the ninth inning. Thomas St. Clair was summoned from the bullpen when it became a save opportunity, and he walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. However, he struck out Hansel Moreno to end the game.

Breaking it open

Johnson City struck for four runs in the third inning. Julio Rodriguez had one of two big hits with a two-run double down the right field line. Two batters later, Stanley Espinal added another two-RBI double to make it 5-0.

Staying consistent

Johnson City leadoff hitter Irving Lopez collected a pair of base knocks, raising his average to .327 on the season. Carlos Talavera and Carlos Rodriguez also had a pair of hits.