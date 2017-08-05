Schlesener no-hit Rays through six, but JC falls in 12

He almost didn’t need any fielders behind him.

Schlesener pitched six hitless innings against the Princeton Rays and only five of his pitches were put into play, all ground balls. The 6-fooot-3 lefty struck out 13 batters and then watched as the Cardinals’ bullpen let the game slip away in extra innings.

Devin Davis blasted a two-run home run to left field in the 12th inning, giving the Rays a 7-5 victory. It was Davis’ eighth home run and it was a no-doubter, being met with gasps from those still in attendance at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Cardinals, who remained in third place in the Appalachian League’s West Division, fell two games behind Greeneville for the division’s final playoff spot.

Five Johnson City pitchers combined for 21 strikeouts.

Seaver Whalen drove in a run with a groundout in the 11th inning to give the Rays a 5-4 lead, but Luis Bandes’ two-out RBI single in the bottom of the inning forged a 5-5 tie.

With the winning run on third in the 11th, Brady Whalen hit a hot shot to right field. Princeton second baseman Trey Hair made a diving stop and got Whalen for the final out, sending the game into the 12th.

Schlesener struck out eight batters in his first three innings. Only one ball was hit during that time, and Bandes, Johnson City first baseman, fielded a grounder as he stepped on the bag for the out. Seven of the first eight strikeouts were of the swinging variety.

Princeton finally got a base runner when Michael Smith led off the fourth inning with a walk. He advanced to third, but Schlesener — you guessed it — got a couple of more strikeouts to end the mini-threat.

Schlesener gave up a run — it was unearned — in the sixth. Seaver Whalen drew a leadoff walk, went to third when the Cardinals botched a double play and scored on a groundout.

Zach Rutherford whiffed to end the inning, giving Schlesener 13 strikeouts.

It was the second double-digit strikeout performance for Schlesener, who struck out 10 against the Kingsport Mets three weeks ago. He moved into the Appalachian League lead with 54 strikeouts.

When Schlesener left after throwing 88 pitches, 53 of them for strikes, things got dicey for the Cardinals.

Juan Alvarez came on to work the seventh and the third batter he faced, Moises Gomez, ended the no-hitter with a solid single to left. Hair then blasted a two-run homer over the right field wall, cutting the lead to 4-3.

Schlesener lost the win when Cardinals’ closer Jacob Paterson gave up two walks and a two-out RBI single to Brown in the ninth inning, allowing the Rays to tie the game at 4-4.

Bandes, Pinder stay hot

Bandes’ solo home run in the second inning put Johnson City up 2-0. It was Bandes’ sixth home run of the season and his third in as many games.

The Cardinals’ first baseman hit two long balls on Thursday night.

Chase Pinder, Johnson City’s left fielder, was 5 for 5 to close out a red-hot series. Pinder was 9 for 14 in the series, raising his batting average to .347.

Brotherly love

Johnson City third baseman Brady Whalen saw a familiar face playing his position for the opposition. His brother, Seaver Whalen, was at third for Princeton.

Brady was a 12th-round pick in the 2016 draft. Seaver was taken in the 32nd round this year.

Mercer Bear sighting

Princeton reliever Ryan Askew got out of a jam with one pitch in the fifth inning. With runners on second and third and two outs, Askew came on and got Bandes to pop up.

Askew played at Mercer University and was the starting pitcher in the Bears’ 5-2 victory over East Tennessee State University back in March. He worked into the eighth inning but did not get a decision against the Bucs.

Up next

The Kingsport Mets pay a visit to TVA Credit Union Ballpark Sunday at 6 p.m. to start a three-game series.