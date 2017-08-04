Third inning keys victory for JC Cards

Accounting for all their runs in the third inning, the Cards knocked off visiting Princeton for the second straight night — prevailing 4-2 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Like Johnson City, which has slowly worked its way back to .500 (21-21), the Rays (15-27) had a bounty of goose eggs in their line. They also did their scoring in one frame, taking a 2-0 first inning lead on Zach Rutherford’s RBI double and a run-scoring single from Ronaldo Hernandez.

Carlos Talavera got the Redbirds going in the third with a leadoff single, which Imeldo Diaz followed with a game-tying home run.

From there came back-to-back singles from Irving Lopez and Chase Pinder. Princeton then recorded outs one and two, but Luis Bandes delivered an RBI single before Brady Whalen doubled across the final run.

Outhitting Princeton 12-5, Johnson City got a 3-for-4 output from Talavera. Adding two hits apiece were Bandes and Julio Rodriguez.

Moving to 4-1 on the year, Alvaro Seijas totaled seven strikeouts against one walk over seven innings of work. Fabian Blanco hurled two hitless frames for his fifth save.

The Cards and Rays wrap up their three-game series tonight with a 7 o’clock contest.