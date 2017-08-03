Burlington breaks Elizabethton's win streak

The Twins were not able to extend their winning streak to seven games as they fell to the Royals, 4-1.

Colina throws smoke

In the first two inning of play, Edwar Colina was throwing the baseball by the Royals, but his defense was not backing him up as the Royals hit back-to-back balls through the hole between first and second base to manufacture their first two runs of the game. Colina had a pair of strikeouts, but Burlington had a pair of runs on the board.

E-Twins held in check

The Twins have been scoring runs in bunches as of late, but the Royals combination of good defense and solid pitching held the Twins to no runs and only three hits through the first four innings. This was quite an unusual moment for the Twins as they came into the game leading the league in scoring.

Daniel Tillo was throwing a masterful game for the Royals as he only walked one batter and struck out a pair in his first four innings of work.

Burlington pours it on

In the seventh, the Royals poured salt on the wound of the Twins as they added an insurance run to increase the gap to 4-0. Oliver Nunez doubled to center and Jeison Guzman scored from third. Nunez was left stranded at second base though as the Royals did no further damage.

Twins break through

The Twins finally solved the mystery of the Royals pitching staff as Akil Baddoo reached first base on a fielding error by Royals third baseman Dennicher Carrasco and Kolton Kendrick scored from third base. Kendrick walked to start the inning and eventually advanced to second on a single by Matt Albanese. Carson Crites grounded into a fielder’s choice and Kendrick then advanced onto third.

Moran returns

One of the few bright spots for the Twins on Thursday night was the much anticipated return of reliever Johan Moran, who had been out with shoulder issues and biceps tendonitis. Moran had 22 strikeouts in only 14 innings pitched coming into the game. Moran was able to work his way out of a jam of runners on the corners in the eighth inning.

Stat chat

Akil Badoo and Shane Carrier each went 2 for 4 for the Twins. Burlington’s Guzman finished 2 for 3 with a pair of runs.

Gore called up

At the end of the game on Tuesday night, Twins infielder Jordan Gore got the promotion to Class-A affiliate Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Twins were assigned Jorge Munoz from Cedar Rapids on the same day.

Up next

The Twins will continue their series with the Royals tonight, with first pitch scheduled for 7.