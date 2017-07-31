Six doubles for Twins in 9-3 triumph

The promotion of the night was “Stranger Things,” referencing the popular Netflix series that continues with the second installment of the series later in the fall. The Twins did not encounter anything strange on Monday night as they pulled out a 9-3 win over the Mets.

This was the E-Twins’ seventh win out of eight games. It was a rather speedy contest as the game took only two hours and 39 minutes. The final game of the series will be tonight at 7 with Chamber of Commerce night, and admission will only be one dollar.

Hitting on all cylinders

The offense for Elizabethton kept clicking along like a well-oiled machine as the Twins scored first against the Mets. Akil Baddoo led off the game with a double to left field and later scored on another double by Shane Carrier.

Déjà vu for Kingsport

With memories of a lack of offense from the previous night, it was the same script again for the Mets through four innings. Kingsport was held to two lonely singles and the offense was anemic at best.

On the board again

The Twins looked like they had run out of gas after the first inning, but the offense had a resurgence in the fourth. Andrew Bechtold kept his 19-game on-base streak alive with a double that scored Kolton Kendrick, and Bechtold would later score on a single by Robert Molina. Elizabethton was just rubbing salt in the wound against the Mets, whose offense was practically non-existent.

Mets break through

The Mets were finally able to break through against Melvi Acosta in the fifth. Acosta had been cruising through the first four innings with few threats to score, but Grabiel Jimenez hit a double and was later driven in on another double by Anthony DiRocie. Hansel Moreno hit a solo home run in the top of sixth to draw Kingsport within two, trailing 4-2. Acosta was later relieved by Ricky Rameriz.

Seeing doubles

The Mets were seeing double after double drop for the Twins in the bottom of the sixth. Jordan Gore, Bechtold and Jose Miranda all had a two-bagger in the half inning and the Twins added four more runs to double the lead to 8-2 after six. Through six, the Twins had six doubles in the game (two by Bechtold) and the Mets had two.

Stat chat

Elizabethton finished with 14 hits, getting two each from Badoo (2 runs), Carrier, Kendrick, Bechtold (3 RBI) and Carson Crites. Miranda had two runs and two RBI.

Best of both worlds

The Twins went into the night with the only ERA in the league under four with a 3.96. Elizabethton also leads the league in scoring and home runs. Every active position player on the Twins roster has a home run.