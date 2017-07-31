Redbirds stifled by Pulaski

Limited to five hits and committing five errors, the Redbirds were blanked 7-0 by Pulaski at Calfee Park.

Cards starter Evan Guillory (1-1) was saddled with loss, despite turning in a very good performance. He surrendered an unearned run on four hits over five innings, recording six strikeouts against one walk.

It was a 1-0 game till Pulaski got a two-run homer from Dermis Garcia in the sixth. The seventh saw the Yankees pile on four more runs to put away Johnson City.

Steven Sensley went 2-for-3 (double, walk) and Yeison Corredera 2-for-4 (triple) to pace a 10-hit Pulaski assault. Garcia and Eduardo Torrealba accounted for two runs apiece.

The Cards got 2-for-4 showings from Delvin Perez and Brady Whalen.

Alexander Vizcaino (3-2) pitched the first five innings for Pulaski, striking out seven batters and walking none. From there, Jose Pujols and Juan Jimenez each threw two innings.