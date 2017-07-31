Home sweet home: Johnson City Cardinals stadium wins award

TVA Credit Union Ballpark, theCardinals’ home, was chosen by fans as the best minor-league rookie-level ballpark in the annual Ballpark Digest Best of the Ballparks vote.

Johnson City’s stadium beat Suplizio Field, home of the Grand Junction Rockies, in the finals of a bracketed online competition at ballparkdigest.com.

About 345,000 voters participated in this year’s Best of the Ballparks fan competition for spring-training, college, Minor League Baseball, independent and summer-collegiate facilities.

“There’s a great baseball tradition in Johnson City, and in the past few years the fans have been rewarded with a much improved experience,” Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard said. “When Boyd Sports took over management of the Johnson City Cardinals and the ballpark in 2016, the firm immediately made improving the fan experience a priority, and it’s obviously paid off.”

TVA Credit Union Ballpark is the first Appalachian League ballpark to win this fan vote. The previous two winners, Dehler Park and Melaleuca Field, are in the Pioneer League.

“This is a tremendous honor for the Johnson City Cardinals and TVA Credit Union Ballpark,” Johnson City General Manager Tyler Parsons said. “We believe we have one of the best atmospheres in all of minor league baseball, and it’s great to know our fans share that belief. Thank you to all the great Johnson City Cardinals fans for voting and making our ballpark such a special place to be.”

Rookie-level baseball encompasses the 18 teams of the Appy League and Pioneer League. This is an interesting set of ballparks, ranging from historically significant ballparks like Burlington Athletic Stadium and Calfee Park to newer ballparks like Dehler Park and Melaleuca Field.

TVA Credit Union Ballpark opened in 1952, and Johnson City has hosted a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate since 1975.

After management of the team and ballpark was assumed by Boyd Sports in 2016, several improvements to TVA Credit Union Ballpark were implemented, including a party deck/beer garden known as The Perch, improvements to concessions, a new ticketing system and more.

Those led to a record attendance of 53,444 fans last season. The team is on pace to break that mark.