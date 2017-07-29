Baseball camp strengthens partnership between Milligan, Taiwan

The scoreboard was off, but all involved knew exactly where things stood. It was 5-all heading to the final inning, and despite the fact the bleachers were empty and nobody was wearing a uniform, the intensity that hung over the field was as thick as the humidity.

Baseball may be our national pastime, but the sport has also become an international phenomenon, a universal language all its own. It was baseball that drew many of the kids playing in Friday’s game halfway around the world from Taiwan to Tennessee for a two-week camp at Milligan College, where they were immersed in American culture and exposed to the concept of becoming a student-athlete.

“That’s a lot of the reason why they’re hear, to realize, ‘I can go to school and I can play ball at the same time,’ ” said Milligan baseball coach Nathan Meade, who ran the 10-day camp along with coaching staff and a few of his players. “A lot of kids over there think it’s one or the other.”

The all-or-nothing approach to developing athletes in Taiwan has long been a concern for Jeff Hsu, an Taiwanese engineer who has become heavily involved in sports marketing in recent years. It was Hsu who gathered up the players from a few major cities in Eastern Taiwan and escorted them halfway around the world for a glimpse at what Hsu believes is a better system than what they currently have back home.

In addition to the daily baseball clinics, the young men who made the trip had daily English classes on campus at Milligan, where they started to gain an understanding of what life is like for student-athletes in the United States. It certainly made an impression on Ethan Kuo, a 12-year-old with a seemingly bright future in baseball.

“Taiwan’s player is always playing baseball,” Kuo said. “If they can’t play baseball, if they have an injury, they have no education.”

No education means limited job prospects, a terrible fate that has been realized by far too many athletes in Taiwan.

“We sometimes take it for granted that baseball and school can intermingle,” Meade said. “For them to see the educational component and get some of the English classes and be able to play baseball – it’s just great.”

The kids also had a chance to hike in the nearby mountains, swim in a lake, splash around at a waterpark and take in some Appalachian League baseball in the evenings. But every morning, Meade said they rolled out onto the field ready to get down to business.

“These kids have been energetic the whole time,” he said. “Ten days is a long time to be halfway around the world. Their attitude and their effort has been great, and just to be able to work on the fundamentals of the game, to have them come in every morning every day and be as into it on Day 10 as they were on Day 1 – that’s impressive.”

While baseball is a universal language, there are several different dialects. For example, Taiwanese players are taught from a young age to take a business-like approach to the game. They instinctively remove their hats every time their manager huddles them up for a pep talk or to give instruction.

That level of respect initially took Meade by surprise, but by the end of the camp, he said the campers loosened up a little bit and settled into the American style of instruction.

“How we interact with our players is a lot different from how they interact with their managers over there,” Meade said. “By the end, they got a little bit of a feel for it. They got loose and got to relax a little bit.”

Kuo said Meade’s approach was something he could get used to.

“When you play baseball in America, it’s more fun. More happy,” Kuo said. “Because in Taiwan, if you drop a ball, the coach will shout at you. But in America, he’ll say, ‘Good job, come on.’ It’s more fun.”

As the raindrops grew larger, the final out was recorded to wrap up a competitive 6-5 contest that marked the end of the camp. By the time everyone filtered back to the dugout, it was impossible to tell the winners from the losers in the afterglow of two fun weeks of baseball.

After gathering their equipment, the Taiwanese kids filtered up a steep, grassy bank toward a van. Later they would be heading to the airport, which would take them back to Taiwan to pass along their impressions of rural America and possibly begin dreaming of returning to the States to play collegiately.

Meade is hopeful this handful of young men are just the tip of the iceberg.

“We really hope next year we can get even more and expand it a little bit,” Meade said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to bring in enough for a team. Then we can kind of get into playing some of the American kids, bring some of the travel teams here and let them play the Taiwanese players and let them intermingle and kind of figure out the culture barriers and how to break those.

“We have a lot of expectations.”

Meade isn’t the only one who walked off that rain-soaked field with expectations. Kuo was also optimistic about his future when asked if he wanted to return to the United States.

“I’m coming to play MLB,” he said as he flashed a wide grin.