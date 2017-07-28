Appy League: Elizabethton sticks 5-1 loss on Rays

Due to inclement weather at H.P. Hunnicut Field, Game 2 was suspended after two innings with the Twins on top 3-0.

Yielding only three hits, Sammons (2-0) totaled six strikeouts against no walks before Jose Martinez worked the final two innings.

Carrier doubled in a 2-for-3 performance. Teammate Colton Waltner, who homered in the sixth for Elizabethton’s final run, also batted 2 for 3.

The Twins’ Andrew Bechtold went 1 for 2 with a double, two runs and a walk.

Topping the Rays was Moises Gomez at 2-for-3. He doubled and scored Princeton’s lone run.

A three-run third proved to be the key inning for Elizabethton as Carrier delivered a two-run, bases-loaded single before Kolton Kendrick lofted a sacrifice fly, making it a 4-0 game.

The Twins scored in the first on back-to-back doubles from Bechtold and Carrier.

Thursday

Danville 4, Johnson City 1

DANVILLE, Va. — Bradley Keller doubled twice and drove in two runs for Danville, which limited the Cardinals to five hits.

Johnson City’s lone run came on a Delvin Perez RBI single in the ninth.