Not in the Cards: Errors prove costly as Johnson City falls to Burlington

The Cardinals staged a dramatic four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game at six, but another throwing error in the top of the 10th inning – their fifth of the night – allowed Burlington to escape with a 10-6 win.

After committing four errors that led to five unearned runs, the Cards were trailing 6-2 heading to the bottom of the ninth. A pair of Burlington errors allowed Johnson City to pull within three runs before Brady Whalen drew an RBI walk, Luis Bandes lofted an sac fly to right field and Alexis Wilson tied the game with a single to right field that brought home Chase Pinder.

The excitement was short-lived, however, as Burlington immediately plated four more runs in the top of the 10th with some help from Johnson City. A throwing error by Thomas St. Clair allowed the Royals to take a 7-6 lead, and Benji Cash followed that up with a two-run double to put Burlington up 9-6.

An RBI groundout by Oliver Nunez scored Cash and capped the rally. Burlington reliever Tyler Zuber bounced back from a rough ninth inning to retire the Cards in the bottom of the tenth and seal the win.

TWO-OUT MAGIC

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the first inning, the Cards managed to manufacture a run to move into the lead.

Two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases and Burlington starter Sal Biasi fired a pitch that got through catcher Jesus Atencio. The passed ball allowed Brady Whalen to score, giving Johnson City a 1-0 advantage.

SHAKY SECOND INNING

Things went south for the Cards on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Burlington’s Jesion Guzman in the top of the second inning.

With a man on first and nobody out, Guzman laid down a bunt that was fielded by Jacob Schlesener, whose throw pulled first baseman Luis Bandes off the base. Schlesener hit the next batter he faced to load the bases, and then he issued a walk to Jose Marquez that tied the game at 1.

Burlington took a 2-1 lead when Ryan Dale grounded into a double play, and Michael Gigliotti rapped an RBI single to make it 3-1 before Schlesener finally stopped the bleeding with a strikeout.

HIGHWAY ROBBERY

The Cards had an excellent opportunity to get back in the game in the bottom of the second, but some stellar glove work ended the threat.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Whalen laced a line drive that seemed destined to get up the middle for a base hit that would have scored two runs and tied the game. But Burlington second baseman Jose Marquez laid out and made the catch to end the inning.

GIVE AND TAKE

Imeldo Diaz gave the home crowd a glimmer of hope in the bottom of the fifth when he launched a homer over the left-centerfield fence. It was his first homer of the year, and brought the Cards within a run.

But Johnson City promptly surrendered another unearned run in the top of the sixth, which gave Burlington a 4-2 edge heading to the late innings, where they added two more unearned runs in the top of the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Cards will hit the road to open a series against the Danville Braves on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7 o’clock. Edwar Ramirez (1-4, 7.76 ERA) will get the start for Johnson City while Bruce Zimmerman (0-1, 4.50 ERA) takes the hill for Danville.