Good choice: JC Cards' Pinder picks baseball over football

This area of Virginia is historically known for producing great football players like Michael Vick, Kam Chancellor, and EJ Manuel, among others. Pinder was briefly part of that tradition when he played football and baseball, but decided to play baseball year-round to hone his skills.

“From an early age, I was really involved in baseball and football,” said Pinder, a center fielder for the Johnson City Cardinals. “I even got invited to the Junior Army All-American Showcase for football. I played quarterback at the time, but I was a much better slot receiver.”

Pinder was a youth prospect in the Poquoson-based area youth football league as he held his own at the 2010 Army All-American combine in conjunction with the senior bowl that year. At only age 13, Pinder stood out among some of the great recruits. As a freshman at Poquoson, he helped his team to a state championship in football.

“When my sophomore year came around, I made the tough decision to give up football and play year-round baseball,” he said. “If you want to earn a scholarship to a big school, you have to play year-round baseball. It paid off, though,” he said.

Pinder did get several scholarship offers as he earned Virginia state player of the year honors his senior year and decided on Clemson University. While playing for the Tigers, Pinder was an All-ACC selection this year.

He was regarded as one of the best defensive center fielders in the ACC, and hit .289 during his three years. He also had a .402 on-base percentage.

Pinder was drafted in the seventh round by the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB Draft and signed in June. He was then assigned to Johnson City.

“This organization is second to none,” he said. “They’ve treated me really well and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.”

Pinder comes from a baseball-rich family. His father, Chris, played baseball for Florida State and Virginia Commonwealth. His brother, Chad, played baseball at Virginia Tech and made his major league debut for the Oakland Athletics in 2016. Chad has played in over 80 games for the A’s, but is currently on a rehab assignment with the AAA affiliate Nashville Sounds.

“My brother has given me tips my whole life,” he said. “He’s always been one step ahead of me. He helps me every day. I talk to him a lot. He was probably the reason I played football because he made me tough.”

Chase said that when Chad got his first start in right field for Oakland, Chad texted him to get tips on how to play the position. Chase told Chad that he just needed to make the routine plays and try not to do anything spectacular.

Pinder is having quite the season for the Cardinals, hitting .318, and his on-base percentage is .434, which both rank inside the top 20 in the Appalachian League.